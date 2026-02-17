Imagine holding hands as clouds drift past snow-capped peaks and prayer flags flutter in the mountain breeze. In Sikkim, romance does not need a luxury budget. Explore monasteries and valleys together for under Rs 22,000.
Fly into Bagdogra or take the train to New Jalpaiguri, then a shared taxi to Gangtok. Cosy guesthouses and homestays offer comfort and charm without stretching your budget.
Wander along MG Marg, sip local tea and enjoy steaming momos. As dusk falls, a peaceful walk in Lal Bahadur Shastri Park captures the Himalayan evening charm.
Stop by the Namgyal Institute of Tibetology to explore Buddhist art, history and traditions. A small entry fee opens a window into Sikkim’s rich cultural heritage.
Take a shared taxi to Tsomgo Lake, where emerald waters meet snow-capped peaks. Wander through the Baba Harbhajan Singh Mandir for a calming experience.
Return to Gangtok and try Thukpa, Phagshapa or Gundruk soup. Affordable, warming and delicious, these dishes are perfect for couples exploring together.
Early morning shared jeeps take you to Lachung. With your Inner Line Permit ready, continue to Yumthang Valley, famously known as the Valley of Flowers.
Stroll among colourful blooms framed by towering mountains. The peace and beauty of Yumthang Valley make it an unforgettable romantic escape for couples.
Visit Zero Point by shared jeep and marvel at endless snowfields. The serene landscapes create intimate moments and memories that linger long after you leave.
Pay a visit to the Rumtek Monastery, then wander MG Marg or Lal Bazaar for souvenirs. Local handicrafts make perfect keepsakes from your Himalayan journey.
A five-day Sikkim trip for two costs around Rs 16,000 to Rs 22,000, including shared transport, homestays, local meals, permits and sightseeing, a romantic budget adventure.
Stay in homestays, use shared taxis, enjoy local street food, and keep permits ready. Smart planning guarantees a memorable and affordable Himalayan getaway.