Beyond Goa & Manali: 5 Secret Indian Spots for Your September Holiday

September arrives softly, brushing away the last of the monsoon. The hills breathe, rivers swell, and India’s hidden gems come to life, waiting to be discovered by the travellers. Image credits: FootLoose Dev
Floating gently in the Brahmaputra River, Majuli is the world’s largest inhabited river island. It is peaceful, green, and rooted in Assamese culture. Image credits: Ease India Trip
Visit ancient Satras (Vaishnavite monasteries), spot migratory birds in the wetlands, and explore Mishing tribal villages by bicycle
Cradled in Arunachal’s eastern hills, Ziro Valley is a patchwork of pine forests, rice fields, and traditional Apatani villages. Image credits: Holidify
Attend the Ziro Music Festival (late Sept), walk through the Hong and Hari Apatani villages, and hike pine-lined trails with valley views
Tucked between Nagaland and Manipur, Dzukou Valley is a vast, untouched landscape of meadows, bamboo groves, and alpine flowers. Image credits: Incredible India
Trek to the valley from Viswema or Jakhama, spot the rare Dzukou lily, and camp under starlit skies in the cool mountain air.
Located on Karnataka’s coast, Gokarna is a spiritual beach town where temple bells echo through palm trees and waves kiss untouched shores. Image credits: Tripadvisor
Enjoy beach-hopping across Om, Kudle, Half Moon, and Paradise beaches, visit the ancient Mahabaleshwar Temple, and take peaceful cliffside walks at sunset.
High in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region, Kausani is a hill station with sweeping Himalayan views, tranquil villages, and tea-scented air. Image credits: Incredible India
Watch the sunrise over Nanda Devi and Trishul peaks, visit Anasakti Ashram, and explore the local tea estates and serene forest trails.