These Easy (& Stunning) Treks Across India Make First-Time Trekking Feel Possible

Starting trekking can feel daunting, but India has many routes made for beginners. These trails are scenic, manageable, and ideal for building confidence outdoors.

1. Triund trek, Himachal Pradesh

Located near McLeod Ganj, this well-marked trail passes through forest paths. Walk at an easy pace, carry water, and enjoy views of the Dhauladhars.

2. Nag Tibba trek, Uttarakhand

A short drive from Mussoorie, Nag Tibba offers gentle ascents and wide trails. Perfect for first camps, it introduces basic mountain trekking skills.

3. Kedarkantha trek, Uttarakhand

Known for its gradual climb, this trek suits beginners keen to try snow walking. Follow your guide carefully and prepare for cold summit conditions.

4. Dzukou Valley trek, Nagaland

This trek features rolling hills and open meadows near the Nagaland-Manipur border. Walk lightly, stay on trails, and rest in simple local shelters.

5. Rajmachi trek, Maharashtra

Between Mumbai and Pune, Rajmachi is ideal for weekend trekkers. Monsoon months offer lush views, but sturdy footwear is essential on rocky paths.

6. Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

It is an easy Himalayan walk through alpine blooms. Keep a steady pace, expect rain, and follow conservation rules within this protected national park.

7. Chembra Peak, Kerala

Set in the Western Ghats, this trek offers forest views and a mountain lake. Begin early, carry enough water, and descend before the weather shifts.

8. Tarsar Marsar trek, Kashmir

It is a calm introduction to multi-day trekking. The route follows lakes and grasslands, with guided camps that make longer walks manageable.

