These Easy (& Stunning) Treks Across India Make First-Time Trekking Feel Possible

Starting trekking can feel daunting, but India has many routes made for beginners. These trails are scenic, manageable, and ideal for building confidence outdoors.
Located near McLeod Ganj, this well-marked trail passes through forest paths. Walk at an easy pace, carry water, and enjoy views of the Dhauladhars.
A short drive from Mussoorie, Nag Tibba offers gentle ascents and wide trails. Perfect for first camps, it introduces basic mountain trekking skills.
Known for its gradual climb, this trek suits beginners keen to try snow walking. Follow your guide carefully and prepare for cold summit conditions.
This trek features rolling hills and open meadows near the Nagaland-Manipur border. Walk lightly, stay on trails, and rest in simple local shelters.
Between Mumbai and Pune, Rajmachi is ideal for weekend trekkers. Monsoon months offer lush views, but sturdy footwear is essential on rocky paths.
It is an easy Himalayan walk through alpine blooms. Keep a steady pace, expect rain, and follow conservation rules within this protected national park.
Set in the Western Ghats, this trek offers forest views and a mountain lake. Begin early, carry enough water, and descend before the weather shifts.
It is a calm introduction to multi-day trekking. The route follows lakes and grasslands, with guided camps that make longer walks manageable.