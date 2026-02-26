Villages In Punjab Are Turning Barren Land Into Mini Forests With Over 3 Million Native Trees

Raajwrita Dutta
Feb 26, 2026, 03:58 PM

The Billion Tree Project by Roundglass Foundation began in March 2019 to restore Punjab’s ecology and create livelihoods through native tree planting.

Cultivating life

The initiative started small, planting native species like desi beri and phulai, aiming to revive biodiversity and strengthen soil and water systems.

From saplings to forests

Over 3 million trees have been planted across more than 1,600 villages so far, transforming barren land into growing mini-forests and wildlife habitats.

“Planting is only the start. The real effort is in the care — watering, pruning, and protecting — until the trees can stand on their own,” says Vishal.

Healing the land

Native trees conserve water, improve soil fertility, and capture rainwater, helping farmers and communities adapt to climate challenges.

Nature returns

The project’s mini forests have brought back birds and insects, reviving ecosystems and creating a balance between humans and nature.

Photo Credit : Green Earth

Inderjit Singh, a farmer from Rajinder Nagar in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district, says, “Birds sing all day, and when I walk through the trees I planted, it feels like a forest that belongs to all of us.”

Photo Credit : Martha Stewart

Strength in unity

Village and government lands are used for planting, while local communities take ownership, guaranteeing care and protection for years to come.

Photo Credit : Made for Planet

Jobs and livelihoods

Saplings are nurtured for up to 30 months, generating steady work, especially for women and youth, who make up 70% of the care workforce.

Photo Credit : The Wire Science

By 2024, the project created over 15,000 MGNREGA jobs, planted over 3 million trees, and reached more than 1,600 villages across Punjab.

Tracking growth

Each mini forest is mapped and monitored using satellite tools, guaranteeing saplings survive, grow, and stay alive over the long term.

Photo Credit : Fusion - WeRIndia

Learning through nature

Schools use the mini forests as living classrooms, teaching children about ecology, conservation, and the importance of native trees.

A shared commitment

Planting a tree is an act of faith in the future; it reflects a belief in the resilience of the land and its people.
Photo Credit : GlobalGiving