Villages In Punjab Are Turning Barren Land Into Mini Forests With Over 3 Million Native Trees

The Billion Tree Project by Roundglass Foundation began in March 2019 to restore Punjab’s ecology and create livelihoods through native tree planting.
The initiative started small, planting native species like desi beri and phulai, aiming to revive biodiversity and strengthen soil and water systems.
Over 3 million trees have been planted across more than 1,600 villages so far, transforming barren land into growing mini-forests and wildlife habitats.
“Planting is only the start. The real effort is in the care — watering, pruning, and protecting — until the trees can stand on their own,” says Vishal.
Native trees conserve water, improve soil fertility, and capture rainwater, helping farmers and communities adapt to climate challenges.
The project’s mini forests have brought back birds and insects, reviving ecosystems and creating a balance between humans and nature.
Inderjit Singh, a farmer from Rajinder Nagar in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district, says, “Birds sing all day, and when I walk through the trees I planted, it feels like a forest that belongs to all of us.”
Village and government lands are used for planting, while local communities take ownership, guaranteeing care and protection for years to come.
Saplings are nurtured for up to 30 months, generating steady work, especially for women and youth, who make up 70% of the care workforce.
By 2024, the project created over 15,000 MGNREGA jobs, planted over 3 million trees, and reached more than 1,600 villages across Punjab.
Each mini forest is mapped and monitored using satellite tools, guaranteeing saplings survive, grow, and stay alive over the long term.
Schools use the mini forests as living classrooms, teaching children about ecology, conservation, and the importance of native trees.
Planting a tree is an act of faith in the future; it reflects a belief in the resilience of the land and its people.