Beyond the Ordinary: 5 Museums in India You Won’t Believe Exist

India’s museums are not all dusty relics and royal portraits. From crystal palaces to quirky cars, explore some unusual museums that break the mould of tradition.
See one-of-a-kind handmade cars shaped like burgers, handbags and more. It is a joyous fusion of art, humour and engineering.
Located at Bahadurpura X‑Road, Hyderabad, the closest metro is Malakpet. It is open daily from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm. The entry is Rs 50 for adults and Rs 15 for children.
You can see a dazzling display of rare crystals, fossils, geodes and gemstones. It is India’s most impressive mineral museum and a hidden gem for geology lovers.
The museum is around 30 km from Nashik. You can reach there by car or bus, and it is open daily from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm. The entry fee is approximately Rs 100.
This open-air museum brings tribal life to life, featuring authentic homes, tools, rituals and art from communities across India.
Located on Shyamla Hills, Bhopal, you can reach by auto or taxi from the city centre. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. The entry fee is approximately Rs 50.
A luxurious private museum showcasing ivory carvings, Swarovski crystals, porcelain, and artefacts reflecting Kerala’s heritage and craftsmanship.
Located on CCSB Road, Alappuzha, it is easily reached by taxi or rickshaw from the railway station. It is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm daily (closed Mondays). The entry fee is Rs 100.
You can explore the lifestyle, attire, tools and traditions of over 60 tribal communities. It is a rich cultural archive set in a peaceful garden-like setting.
Situated at CRP Square, Bhubaneswar, it is well connected by taxi or public transport. It is open daily, and entry is free or nominal.