Beyond the Ordinary: 5 Museums in India You Won’t Believe Exist

Raajwrita Dutta
Oct 11, 2025, 04:00 PM

India’s museums are not all dusty relics and royal portraits. From crystal palaces to quirky cars, explore some unusual museums that break the mould of tradition.

Photo Credit : Lens Horizon

1. Sudha Cars Museum - Hyderabad

See one-of-a-kind handmade cars shaped like burgers, handbags and more. It is a joyous fusion of art, humour and engineering.

Where it is and how to get there

Located at Bahadurpura X‑Road, Hyderabad, the closest metro is Malakpet. It is open daily from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm. The entry is Rs 50 for adults and Rs 15 for children.

Photo Credit : Tripoto

2. Gargoti Mineral Museum - Malegaon, Maharashtra

You can see a dazzling display of rare crystals, fossils, geodes and gemstones. It is India’s most impressive mineral museum and a hidden gem for geology lovers.

Photo Credit : Gargoti

Where it is and how to get there

The museum is around 30 km from Nashik. You can reach there by car or bus, and it is open daily from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm. The entry fee is approximately Rs 100.

Photo Credit : Incredible India

3. Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) - Bhopal

This open-air museum brings tribal life to life, featuring authentic homes, tools, rituals and art from communities across India.

Photo Credit : Incredible India

Where it is and how to get there

Located on Shyamla Hills, Bhopal, you can reach by auto or taxi from the city centre. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. The entry fee is approximately Rs 50.

Photo Credit : Google Images

4. Revi Karunakaran Memorial Museum - Alappuzha, Kerala

A luxurious private museum showcasing ivory carvings, Swarovski crystals, porcelain, and artefacts reflecting Kerala’s heritage and craftsmanship.

Photo Credit : Incredible India

Where it is and how to get there

Located on CCSB Road, Alappuzha, it is easily reached by taxi or rickshaw from the railway station. It is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm daily (closed Mondays). The entry fee is Rs 100.

Photo Credit : Abir Pothi

5. Odisha State Tribal Museum - Bhubaneswar

You can explore the lifestyle, attire, tools and traditions of over 60 tribal communities. It is a rich cultural archive set in a peaceful garden-like setting.

Photo Credit : ostm.in

Where it is and how to get there

Situated at CRP Square, Bhubaneswar, it is well connected by taxi or public transport. It is open daily, and entry is free or nominal.

Photo Credit : Indiano Travel