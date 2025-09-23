Beyond the Tourist Map: 7 Hidden Indian Villages Keeping Centuries of Culture Alive

Raajwrita Dutta
Sep 23, 2025, 09:43 AM

1. Chopta

In Uttarakhand’s highlands, Chopta offers lush meadows, crisp mountain air, and rustic wooden cottages. It is a tranquil retreat untouched by time.

Photo Credit : Nature Canvas Travel

2. Kutch

Beyond the vast salt flats, Kutch’s villages preserve exquisite handicrafts, where generations of artisans keep embroidery and weaving traditions alive.

Photo Credit : Zee Zest

3. Raghurajpur

Nestled in Odisha, Raghurajpur pulses with creativity, where skilled painters bring ancient myths to life with vibrant colours and timeless brushwork.

Photo Credit : Travel and Leisure Asia

4. Khonoma

Surrounded by dense forests, Khonoma stands as India’s first green village, where tribal customs and conservation coexist in perfect harmony.

Photo Credit : Discover Nagaland

5. Lonar

Set beside a rare meteorite crater in Maharashtra, Lonar is steeped in legend, with ancient temples that tell tales of a bygone era.

Photo Credit : Happy Feet!

6. Turtuk

Near the Indo-Pak border, in Ladakh, Turtuk charms with its unique Balti culture, fruit orchards, and breathtaking mountain scenery seldom seen by travellers.

Photo Credit : The Wandering Cubicle

7. Chanderi

Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh is famed for its handwoven silk sarees, where tradition and skill have been passed down through countless generations.

Photo Credit : India Currents

These heritage villages are living treasures, where culture and history breathe through daily life, connecting us to India’s rich and timeless past.

Photo Credit : Puratattva