8 Winter Plants Across India That Families Have Relied On for Generations

Every winter, Indian kitchens change. New greens appear, old remedies return, and the land offers plants people have trusted for years. Here are eight that grow and heal in the cold.
Kasni survives in cool weather. Its bitter leaves support liver health, improve digestion, and are widely used in winter tonics across northern India.
A familiar sight in winter fields, bathua is rich in iron and fibre. It strengthens immunity and is used in warming meals during cold months.
Growing well in gentle winter sun, giloy boosts immunity, helps manage fever, and is valued in traditional remedies for seasonal illnesses.
Punarnava flourishes in cooler climates. Its roots help reduce swelling, support kidney health, and are commonly used in herbal winter medicines.
Winter-grown moringa leaves are highly nutritious. They support bone health, improve energy, and are added to soups, curries, and stir-fries.
This climbing plant prefers mild winter conditions. Shatavari supports hormonal balance and vitality, especially in traditional wellness practices.
Often seen after winter showers, bhringraj supports liver health, promotes hair growth, and is widely used in oils and herbal preparations.
With thick and fleshy leaves, patharchatta grows in winter. It is known for supporting urinary health and easing kidney-related discomfort.