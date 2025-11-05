Beyond Chaat & Vada Pav: 5 Unique Indian Street Foods You Need to Try Once

Raajwrita Dutta
Nov 05, 2025, 06:00 PM

Beyond chaats and dosas, India’s lanes hide snacks known only to locals — each bursting with unique flavours and stories. Here are a few hidden gems from every corner of the country.

1. Misal pav

In Pune’s bustling stalls and small eateries, misal pav reigns supreme as a hearty breakfast or evening snack.

A spicy sprouted lentil curry topped with crunchy farsan, fresh onions, and coriander, served with soft pav. It is fiery, tangy, and utterly addictive.

2. Pootharekulu

In Rajahmundry’s traditional sweet shops, pootharekulu is a festival favourite, often gifted during celebrations and special occasions.

Delicate, paper-thin sheets of rice flour are layered with jaggery and ghee. Melt-in-the-mouth and subtly sweet, it is a true Andhra Pradesh treasure.

3. Bamboo shoot pakora

Across the street stalls and markets of Nagaland and Assam, bamboo shoot pakoras are a beloved snack for both locals and travellers.

Slices of bamboo shoot are coated in spicy gram flour batter and deep-fried until golden. Crispy, tangy, and slightly smoky, it is a perfect snack bite.

4. Bebinca

Bebinca, a Goan classic, fills bakery shelves across Old Goa and Panaji, often served during festivals or alongside an afternoon cup of tea.

A multi-layered coconut dessert, each slice is silky, rich, and creamy. Its layers hold centuries of Goan culinary tradition.

5. Ghugni chaat

Kolkata’s bright street corners and small eateries serve ghugni chaat, a spicy, tangy snack that locals swear by.

Made with tender yellow peas cooked in spices, and topped with onions, green chillies, and tangy tamarind sauce, it’s a dish that’s equal parts hearty and refreshing — a street food legend in every sense.