Beyond Chaat & Vada Pav: 5 Unique Indian Street Foods You Need to Try Once

Beyond chaats and dosas, India’s lanes hide snacks known only to locals — each bursting with unique flavours and stories. Here are a few hidden gems from every corner of the country.
In Pune’s bustling stalls and small eateries, misal pav reigns supreme as a hearty breakfast or evening snack.
A spicy sprouted lentil curry topped with crunchy farsan, fresh onions, and coriander, served with soft pav. It is fiery, tangy, and utterly addictive.
In Rajahmundry’s traditional sweet shops, pootharekulu is a festival favourite, often gifted during celebrations and special occasions.
Delicate, paper-thin sheets of rice flour are layered with jaggery and ghee. Melt-in-the-mouth and subtly sweet, it is a true Andhra Pradesh treasure.
Across the street stalls and markets of Nagaland and Assam, bamboo shoot pakoras are a beloved snack for both locals and travellers.
Slices of bamboo shoot are coated in spicy gram flour batter and deep-fried until golden. Crispy, tangy, and slightly smoky, it is a perfect snack bite.
Bebinca, a Goan classic, fills bakery shelves across Old Goa and Panaji, often served during festivals or alongside an afternoon cup of tea.
A multi-layered coconut dessert, each slice is silky, rich, and creamy. Its layers hold centuries of Goan culinary tradition.
Kolkata’s bright street corners and small eateries serve ghugni chaat, a spicy, tangy snack that locals swear by.
Made with tender yellow peas cooked in spices, and topped with onions, green chillies, and tangy tamarind sauce, it’s a dish that’s equal parts hearty and refreshing — a street food legend in every sense.