Photographer Captures Stunning Drone Images Of Chilli Farming In Guntur

Raajwrita Dutta
Jan 30, 2026, 02:03 PM
Photo Credit : suma.stories

Rows of vibrant red chillies stretch across sunlit fields, creating a breathtaking sea of colour that dazzles the eye and captures the essence of Andhra Pradesh.

Land painted red

The images show chillies drying under the open sky, spotlighting the hard work, seasonal pulse, and care that go into cultivating this fiery crop.

Where it all happens

These fields are in Andhra Pradesh’s renowned chilli belt, especially around Guntur and Palnadu, famous for extensive farms and bustling spice markets.

Andhra Pradesh leads India in dry chilli production, earning global recognition and the nickname ‘Chilli City of India’ for its vibrant spice industry.

When chillies are grown

Chillies are planted after the monsoon and flourish through warm months, with harvesting peaking from December to May for optimal yield.

Why is it world-famous?

Guntur chillies are prized for their bold heat, rich red colour, and distinctive aroma, making them a staple in curries, pickles, sauces, and international markets.

Famous chilli varieties

Popular varieties such as Guntur Sannam and Teja, known for their fiery spice and bright red hue, are central to Andhra cuisine and are widely exported abroad.

From farm to market

After sun‑drying, chillies are sorted and traded through Guntur’s ‘mirchi yard’, Asia’s largest dried red chilli market, supporting thousands of farmers.

Global spice influence

Andhra chillies travel worldwide, adding heat and colour to kitchens across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, making them a key export crop.

These fields embody culture, tradition, and global culinary impact, leaving a zesty imprint on Andhra Pradesh and beyond.

