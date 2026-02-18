From IT Job to Farming: Telangana Expert Shares Simple Ways to Grow Healthy Spinach

R Nanda Kishore Reddy left his IT job in Hyderabad during COVID-19 to help his father farm spinach and cucumbers in Telangana.
Unsatisfied with his software role, Reddy saw the value of farming during lockdown. “When the pandemic hit, and people lost their jobs, it became clear to me just how important agriculture is to our survival.”
“While my father taught me when to plant and harvest, a friend who studied agriculture helped me understand improved processes,” Reddy says.
Choose spinach seeds suited to your climate for strong growth and good market appeal. Consider disease resistance and quality.
Work the soil to good tilth, add organic compost, and confirm proper drainage before sowing spinach seeds.
Raised beds help the soil drain better, prevent it from getting hard underfoot, and give roots enough space to grow strong and healthy.
Use drip lines to deliver water and nutrients directly to roots. This saves water and supports steady growth.
Treat spinach seeds with a safe fungicide to protect against damping-off and common seed diseases.
Plant spinach in staggered batches so you can harvest regularly and meet demand without waste.
Add fertiliser through drip irrigation to guarantee an even nutrient supply and better leaf quality.
Reddy believes that pheromone traps and crop rotation help to keep pests in check without heavy chemicals.
Spinach prefers cooler conditions; protect crops from extreme heat or heavy rain for the best leaf quality.
Pick outer leaves often; this keeps plants productive and maximises yield over the growing cycle.
Reddy advises working closely with agronomists and farmer groups to refine sowing, nutrition and pest control every season.