From IT Job to Farming: Telangana Expert Shares Simple Ways to Grow Healthy Spinach

Raajwrita Dutta
Feb 18, 2026, 04:00 PM

R Nanda Kishore Reddy left his IT job in Hyderabad during COVID-19 to help his father farm spinach and cucumbers in Telangana.

Photo Credit : Britannica

Why he chose farming

Unsatisfied with his software role, Reddy saw the value of farming during lockdown. “When the pandemic hit, and people lost their jobs, it became clear to me just how important agriculture is to our survival.”

Learn from an expert

“While my father taught me when to plant and harvest, a friend who studied agriculture helped me understand improved processes,” Reddy says.

Photo Credit : Agri Farming

1. Select the right spinach variety

Choose spinach seeds suited to your climate for strong growth and good market appeal. Consider disease resistance and quality.

Photo Credit : Agri Farming

2. Prepare the soil

Work the soil to good tilth, add organic compost, and confirm proper drainage before sowing spinach seeds.

Photo Credit : Farmworx Kenya

3. Raised beds for success

Raised beds help the soil drain better, prevent it from getting hard underfoot, and give roots enough space to grow strong and healthy.

Photo Credit : NewsBytes

4. Install drip irrigation

Use drip lines to deliver water and nutrients directly to roots. This saves water and supports steady growth.

Photo Credit : Housing

5. Seed treatment matters

Treat spinach seeds with a safe fungicide to protect against damping-off and common seed diseases.

Photo Credit : AllThatGrows

6. Batch sowing for yield

Plant spinach in staggered batches so you can harvest regularly and meet demand without waste.

Photo Credit : Greenlife Crop Protection Africa

7. Drip fertigation boost

Add fertiliser through drip irrigation to guarantee an even nutrient supply and better leaf quality.

Photo Credit : Krishi Jagran

8. Manage pests smartly

Reddy believes that pheromone traps and crop rotation help to keep pests in check without heavy chemicals.

Photo Credit : Bonnie Plants

9. Monitor the weather closely

Spinach prefers cooler conditions; protect crops from extreme heat or heavy rain for the best leaf quality.

Photo Credit : Gardenary

10. Harvest regularly

Pick outer leaves often; this keeps plants productive and maximises yield over the growing cycle.

Photo Credit : Sow Right Seeds

11. Keep learning

Reddy advises working closely with agronomists and farmer groups to refine sowing, nutrition and pest control every season.

Photo Credit : Martha Stewart
Photo Credit : Backyard Boss