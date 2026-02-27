IIT Bombay Scientists Build Pocket Device That Helps Farmers Test Soil in 5 Minutes

In villages with long waits for soil test results, farmers now use a new device that reveals soil health in minutes, putting reliable science in their hands.
Dr Rajul Patkar, an IIT Bombay scientist, created NutriSens so farmers can test soil in the field without sending samples to distant labs.
This pocket‑sized tester measures pH, nitrogen, potassium, phosphate, and more, giving instant insights without sending soil to a lab.
Take one gram of soil, about the size of a pea, from a spot representing the field. Remove rocks and debris before testing.
Place the soil in the vial, add three millilitres of the chemical solution, shake gently, and let it settle for around 30 minutes.
After settling, a clear liquid rises to the top. This solution is what NutriSens will analyse to determine soil health.
Use the dropper to place one drop of the clear solution onto the sensor strip connected to the device. Testing begins instantly.
NutriSens checks six key parameters, including pH, electrical conductivity, nitrate, phosphate, potassium, and ammoniacal nitrogen.
Each parameter is read in 25 to 30 seconds. In under five minutes, you get a complete nutrient breakdown of your soil.
NutriSens generates a soil health card instantly. You can download it to your phone for easy tracking and comparison.
With nutrient data in hand, decide exactly what fertiliser to use, how much and when, based on science, not guesswork.
Data-driven decisions reduce unnecessary fertiliser use, improve crop yields, and help maintain long‑term soil health.
NutriSens is improving soil testing across India, bringing lab‑like accuracy straight to the field.