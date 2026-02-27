IIT Bombay Scientists Build Pocket Device That Helps Farmers Test Soil in 5 Minutes

Raajwrita Dutta
Feb 27, 2026, 03:00 PM

In villages with long waits for soil test results, farmers now use a new device that reveals soil health in minutes, putting reliable science in their hands.

Fast, on‑site testing

Dr Rajul Patkar, an IIT Bombay scientist, created NutriSens so farmers can test soil in the field without sending samples to distant labs.

Instant soil insights

This pocket‑sized tester measures pH, nitrogen, potassium, phosphate, and more, giving instant insights without sending soil to a lab.

Step 1 - Collect a small sample

Take one gram of soil, about the size of a pea, from a spot representing the field. Remove rocks and debris before testing.

Photo Credit : The Tree Center

Step 2 - Prepare the solution

Place the soil in the vial, add three millilitres of the chemical solution, shake gently, and let it settle for around 30 minutes.

Photo Credit : Agricultural Recruitment Specialists

After settling, a clear liquid rises to the top. This solution is what NutriSens will analyse to determine soil health.

Photo Credit : EP Jansen Nursery

Step 3 - Apply to the sensor

Use the dropper to place one drop of the clear solution onto the sensor strip connected to the device. Testing begins instantly.

What it measures

NutriSens checks six key parameters, including pH, electrical conductivity, nitrate, phosphate, potassium, and ammoniacal nitrogen.

Step 4 - See results fast

Each parameter is read in 25 to 30 seconds. In under five minutes, you get a complete nutrient breakdown of your soil.

Photo Credit : TennGreen Land Conservancy

Instant soil health card

NutriSens generates a soil health card instantly. You can download it to your phone for easy tracking and comparison.

Photo Credit : Groundworks

Step 5 - Act on data

With nutrient data in hand, decide exactly what fertiliser to use, how much and when, based on science, not guesswork.

Photo Credit : Mongabay

Better decisions and better yields

Data-driven decisions reduce unnecessary fertiliser use, improve crop yields, and help maintain long‑term soil health.

Photo Credit : Successful Farming

NutriSens is improving soil testing across India, bringing lab‑like accuracy straight to the field.

Photo Credit : Sesi Technologies
Photo Credit : Qualitek Labs