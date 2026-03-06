How To Grow Marigolds: Tips From a College Dropout Earning Rs 7 Crore a Year

Arup Kumar Ghosh from Kolaghat, West Bengal, left college and began learning the flower trade in local markets. Over time, he turned marigold farming into a business that earns lakhs each month.
His experience from market stalls to managing a full farm has lessons most new growers can use. If you want to try marigold farming this season, start with these practical steps he followed.
Pick a sunny and well-drained spot. Avoid waterlogging; marigolds need full sun and fertile soil to bloom strongly and vibrantly.
Use sturdy varieties like ‘Tennis Ball’ marigold. Good seeds mean healthier plants, bigger blooms, and higher returns.
Mix in compost or cow dung manure. Organic fertilisers feed roots naturally and encourage colourful and long-lasting flowers.
Sow seeds in trays or small pots in warm and moist soil. Keep them in bright light and water gently for better germination.
Move seedlings with four to six leaves to the field. Space six to eight inches apart to guarantee airflow, strong growth, and uniform flowering.
Water regularly, but avoid soggy soil. Proper drainage prevents root rot and keeps your marigolds healthy and flowering longer.
Use neem oil for pests and natural fertilisers like bone dust or cow dung. Organic care boosts plant health and bloom quality.
Confirm six to eight hours of sun daily. Proper spacing and sunlight reduce disease risk and help blooms develop fully.
Check plants regularly. Early neem oil sprays or other organic remedies stop pests before they damage your flowers.
Pick flowers at full bloom but before petals wilt. Frequent harvesting encourages more flowers and prolongs the season.
Sell fresh blooms promptly, or collect mature seeds and store them in dry, cool conditions to plant next season.
Observe each season, note what works in soil, watering, and spacing. Small improvements multiply yields and quality.