This Artist Mapped the Soul of the Sundarbans Through an Intricate Folk Art Map

Conceptualised and illustrated by Odisha-based artist and visual designer Sudarshan Shaw, this biodiversity map of the Sundarbans draws on folk art motifs of West Bengal.
It depicts 60 endemic plant and animal species and illustrates elements of the culture, religion, and daily life of those who call it home.
The map was produced by Community Jameel in collaboration with Studio Kyaari. P.S.: No AI was used for this.
The Sundarbans is a world that lies in swirling tides and mangrove roots, a delta shaped by rivers, silt, and the restless Bay of Bengal.
Twisted trunks, breathing roots, and salt-tolerant trees form one of the world’s largest mangrove ecosystems — nature’s shield against storms.
Look closely, and you’ll spot fish, crustaceans, and river creatures thriving in muddy estuaries, the lifeblood of this delta.
Crocodiles glide through creeks, snakes coil in the undergrowth, and amphibians hide among roots.
Kingfishers, herons, egrets, and migratory birds dot the wetlands, turning the Sundarbans into a vibrant avian sanctuary.
At the heart of the forest roams the Royal Bengal tiger that has adapted to swim, hunt, and survive in this tidal wilderness.
Spotted deer, wild boar, fishing cats, and river dolphins share this fragile terrain, each playing a role in its balance.
Communities live along the fringes; fishing, farming, and harvesting honey are deeply connected to the rhythms of the tide and the forest.
The Sundarbans is more than a map. It is a living mosaic of biodiversity and culture, demanding protection for the future.