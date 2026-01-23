At 84, She Has Spent 29 Years Running a School for Children Rejected Everywhere Else

Beula Gabriel (84) noticed that countless children were being denied education, not because they lacked potential, but because schools refused to give them a chance.
Determined to create a school where children from all walks of life could learn together, she set out to build a place that valued opportunity over privilege.
It wasn’t easy convincing families, managing finances, and running a school that refused to turn any child away, but Beula remained unwavering in her mission.
In 1993, she turned her vision into reality by founding St Joseph’s Secondary School in Hyderabad which admitted children rejected by other schools.
Over 29 years, Beula nurtured St Joseph’s from a small classroom to a thriving school. The school shut down during the pandemic due to children’s lack of access to laptops and phones.
Many of Beula’s students have become doctors, engineers, teachers, and professionals.
Managing limited funds, delayed fees, and personal sacrifices, including selling her own home, taught Beula the importance of resilience, problem-solving, and unwavering commitment.
The school prioritised the child’s learning level through an assessment to better understand how to cater to their needs. Beula’s office also had an open-door policy, so children could always come and speak to her.
Beula believed that teachers are responsible for arming students with skills for life and building citizens with high moral values. “So put your heart and soul into it and give them your best,” she used to say.