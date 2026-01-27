How One Man’s 100 Acres Built a Future for 1 Lakh Underprivileged Students

Born into a zamindar family, Babasaheb Keshav Narayanrao Deshmukh lived in a region where schools barely existed. Under the Nizam rule, girls were denied education, a gap that deeply troubled him.
Forced to abandon his own education after Class 10, when his daughter could not study beyond Class 4, he resolved to ensure education for other girls like her.
Babasaheb’s father, a zamindar, possessed about 1,000 acres of land in a village in the Nanded district of Maharashtra. The region lacked infrastructure, funds, and social support for educating girls.
Inspired by social reformer Maharshi Karve, Babasaheb donated 100 acres of land to set up a school. In 1959, he founded Sanskriti Samvardhan Mandal and started the region’s first residential school for girls.
The school began with 37 students in small huts, relying on volunteers and community support. Babasaheb added another 50 acres to the school, and the ripple effect attracted another 50 acres of land donated by the villagers.
Over 1,00,000 students from underprivileged backgrounds have received free education through the school. Children of farmers and labourers gained access to academics and beyond.
Severe financial constraints forced the school to rely on traditional sports and limited resources. Babasaheb would often be seen in public transport seeking donations.
Sanskriti Samvardhan Mandal reshaped rural education by integrating academics, sports, vocational training, and life skills.
In 2019, the institution expanded into skill-based education, empowering students with fine arts and technology skills to build sustainable livelihoods.