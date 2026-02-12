6 Simple Habits That Helped Me Get AIR 79 in UPSC Without Coaching

Subhankar Bala works as the Sub-Divisional Officer in Domkal, Murshidabad. His journey began years earlier in Jhargram, where, as a school student, he watched SDO work across Maoist-affected villages and saw how public service could change lives.
Subhankar did not know what UPSC was back then. But that early experience stayed with him. Years later, after engineering and a corporate job, he decided to prepare for UPSC on his own. Here’s what his journey taught him.
Before spending on coaching, Subhankar suggests starting with the UPSC syllabus, past year papers, and free topper resources. This helps you understand the exam and judge your interest.
Subhankar relied on free resources like NPTEL, YouTube, and open notes. Picking trustworthy material and studying consistently can match or even exceed coaching classes in quality.
Find your lowest-scoring areas and focus on them. UPSC adds up across papers, so strengthening weak points can greatly improve your overall score.
UPSC preparation tested more than just Subhankar’s knowledge. “Motivation was the biggest challenge,” he admits. “It’s a marathon. The cycle is long, and you’ll face self-doubt.”
Revision made the biggest difference. By revising topics multiple times, practising answer writing, and testing himself under timed conditions, Subhankar raised his optional marks from 170 to 290.
If you are not in a coaching hub, recreate that environment at home. Set up a dedicated study space, keep your phone away, reduce social distractions, and stay connected with serious aspirants.