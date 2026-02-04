OG Mumbai Local Tells Us What to See Beyond Marine Drive in the City of Dreams

Having lived in Mumbai for 27 years, I still can’t claim to know my city in detail. It keeps surprising me, you see.
What I can promise you, however, is that there’s so much more to discover beyond Marine Drive and the Gateway of India.
Come with me.
A preserved East Indian village hidden among high-rises, Khotachiwadi is a living, breathing palette of colour.
47-A Khotachi Wadi is a 19th-century Portuguese-style house whose ground floor now functions as a thoughtfully curated gallery. Its exhibits document the lives and cultural heritage of those who lived here and continue to do so.
The synagogues, schools, and homes here speak of Mumbai’s Bene Israel community — the 2,000-year-old community is believed to be descendants of Jews — and its integration into the city.
The Magen David synagogue and Knesset Eliyahoo Synagogue, popularly known as the ‘Blue Synagogue’, are notable sites.
The village lies at the intersection of colourful East Indian homes, vintage balconies, and great history.
Mazgaon was once famous for its mango trees, which would bear fruit twice a year. They even find a mention as the ‘Mangoes of Mazagong’ in Thomas Moore’s poem ‘Lallah Rookh’ (1817).
Tucked behind Bandra’s busy streets, its bylanes tell stories of old bungalows and families who grew alongside the city.
While on your rendezvous here, don’t forget to stop by the A-1 Bakery, which was started by a family that migrated to Mumbai in the 1950s.
At one of Mumbai’s oldest fishing villages, seafood isn’t a trend; it’s a way of life shaped by the tides and generations of fishing traditions.
From freshly caught pomfret to koliwada-style prawns and crab curries, the Worli Koliwada will fill your stomach and heart.