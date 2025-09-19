Want To See 850+ Wildflowers in Full Bloom? Visit Kaas Plateau: Tickets, Routes & Timings

Krystelle Dsouza
Sep 19, 2025, 04:04 PM

If walking into an Instagram-esque destination and soaking up some nature is on the list, head to Maharashtra’s Kaas Plateau.

More than 850 flowering species bloom across this UNESCO World Heritage Site. Many of these are rare and endangered.

The beauty of the plateau is that it is kaleidoscopic, changing colours every 15-20 days as the cycle of flowering plants progresses.

How to get there:

Kaas is located 25 km from Satara, a six-hour drive from Mumbai. It is a three-hour drive from Pune.

Entry fee:

According to the official website, the entry fee is Rs 150/person. Children under 12 don’t need a ticket. If you've booked online, it's important to bring a printed entry ticket as mobile screenshots won't be accepted.

For school/college students, the fee is Rs 40/person (only applicable on weekdays). A letter from the principal is mandatory.

Visitors can avail a guided tour for Rs 200/per hour.

There is a free bus service available from the parking to the plateau.

There are three time slots: 7 am - 11 am, 11 am - 3 pm, 3 pm - 6 pm (reporting time for this slot is 3 pm - 4 pm).

Book your tickets.