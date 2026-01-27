9 Indian Beaches To See This Winter Without The Crowds

Raajwrita Dutta
Jan 27, 2026, 08:00 PM
Photo Credit : Travel and Leisure Asia

Away from popular beach stops, India’s coastline opens up in winter. With fewer people and gentler weather, these shores offer room to wander. Here’s where the coast slows down.

Photo Credit : The Times

1. Galgibaga beach, Goa

South Goa’s Galgibaga is a pristine stretch of sand where Olive Ridley turtles nest, offering a rare glimpse of nature untouched by tourism.

Photo Credit : Hippie In Heels

2. Butterfly Beach, Goa

Hidden amidst cliffs and accessible only by boat, Butterfly Beach enchants visitors with calm waters, golden sands, and a sense of secluded beauty.

Photo Credit : My Goa 365

3. Chandipur Beach, Odisha

Chandipur beach is famous for its receding tide, which withdraws up to five kilometres twice a day, revealing vast sands ideal for peaceful winter walks.

Photo Credit : Bharat Satyajit

4. Talasari Beach, Odisha

Lined with coconut palms and shallow waters, Talasari beach near the West Bengal border offers an unhurried setting, perfect for reflection and solitude.

Photo Credit : Mindtrip

5. Kalingapatnam Beach, Andhra Pradesh

With its historic lighthouse and untamed coastline along the Bay of Bengal, Kalingapatnam beach provides peaceful vistas far from crowded tourist spots.

Photo Credit : BeachSearcher

6. Mandarmani Beach, West Bengal

Mandarmani stretches over kilometres of soft sand, where the waves gently lap the shore, making it ideal for winter strolls, photography, and contemplation.

Photo Credit : Kolkata Tourism

7. Tarkarli Beach, Maharashtra

Tarkarli beach on the Konkan coast boasts powdery sands, clear waters, and rich marine life, making it perfect for snorkelling and coastal exploration.

Photo Credit : Parisa Beach Resort

8. Kapu Beach, Karnataka

Kapu Beach in Udupi is framed by a historic lighthouse and lush greenery, offering uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea and a serene winter escape.

Photo Credit : Kalavady Farmstay

9. Paradise Beach, Puducherry

Accessible only by boat, Paradise Beach captivates with its untouched sands, gentle waves, and an atmosphere rarely found in urban coastal destinations.

Photo Credit : Tripadvisor