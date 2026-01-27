9 Indian Beaches To See This Winter Without The Crowds

Away from popular beach stops, India’s coastline opens up in winter. With fewer people and gentler weather, these shores offer room to wander. Here’s where the coast slows down.
South Goa’s Galgibaga is a pristine stretch of sand where Olive Ridley turtles nest, offering a rare glimpse of nature untouched by tourism.
Hidden amidst cliffs and accessible only by boat, Butterfly Beach enchants visitors with calm waters, golden sands, and a sense of secluded beauty.
Chandipur beach is famous for its receding tide, which withdraws up to five kilometres twice a day, revealing vast sands ideal for peaceful winter walks.
Lined with coconut palms and shallow waters, Talasari beach near the West Bengal border offers an unhurried setting, perfect for reflection and solitude.
With its historic lighthouse and untamed coastline along the Bay of Bengal, Kalingapatnam beach provides peaceful vistas far from crowded tourist spots.
Mandarmani stretches over kilometres of soft sand, where the waves gently lap the shore, making it ideal for winter strolls, photography, and contemplation.
Tarkarli beach on the Konkan coast boasts powdery sands, clear waters, and rich marine life, making it perfect for snorkelling and coastal exploration.
Kapu Beach in Udupi is framed by a historic lighthouse and lush greenery, offering uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea and a serene winter escape.
Accessible only by boat, Paradise Beach captivates with its untouched sands, gentle waves, and an atmosphere rarely found in urban coastal destinations.