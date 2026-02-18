We Asked a Chennai Local What to See Beyond Marina Beach — Here’s the List

Beyond the guidebooks and glossy itineraries, Chennai’s real charm lies in the places locals swear by.
From artist enclaves to quiet cultural corners, these recommendations come straight from a Chennai local who knows the city beyond its landmarks.
Skip the usual tourist trails — Vidya Gowri Venkatesh tells you where to head.
Spread across 260+ acres along the Adyar River, this serene campus feels like a world away from the city.
Home to the 450-year-old banyan tree and lush walking paths, it’s perfect for quiet reflection and slow mornings.
A partially constructed bridge that now stands abandoned, this windswept stretch overlooking the Adyar estuary is raw and cinematic.
When constructed in 1967, it helped fisherfolk travel from Adyar to Srinivasapuram. In 1977, part of it collapsed into the estuary due to a strong current.
Located along the New Mahabalipuram road, the village was founded by artists in 1966.
This coastal enclave blends art studios, galleries, and sculpture gardens. It’s a calm cultural escape where contemporary Indian art thrives away from the mainstream.
While popular on weekends, visit early morning on a weekday, and you’ll find glassy backwaters and quiet mangrove views — ideal for kayaking in near silence.
Tucked away near the Adyar estuary, this restored wetland is rich with native plants and birdlife.
According to the website, about 1,10,161 plants belonging to 172 species are planted to provide a green cover and typical vegetation of the Coromandel coast surrounding the water bodies.