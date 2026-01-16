Purpose With Profit: How One Woman Turned Job Loss at 52 Into a Handmade Brand Earning Lakhs

Tohfa empowers women artisans while bringing sustainable, plastic-free home and personal products to customers. It is the brainchild of Manjusha Javier (60), who turned to her sewing machine after losing her job in 2016.
After losing her job at the age of 52, Manjusha rediscovered her passion for stitching, long neglected in her busy life. A conversation with her daughter made her realise she could turn her hobby into a meaningful business.
Tohfa is a brand creating fabric-based home decor, pouches, laptop sleeves, and personalised gifts. It blends craftsmanship, sustainability, and creativity, giving life to both traditional skills and modern designs.
By selling handcrafted, eco-friendly products, Tohfa generates revenue while supporting women artisans. Their model links passion, purpose, and profit, turning love for stitching into a sustainable livelihood.
Tohfa shows that entrepreneurship is possible at any age and that sustainable, home-grown initiatives can thrive.