How an Assamese Artisan Turned Bamboo Into a Durable Building Material for Homes

In Assam, bamboo was everywhere, yet its true value remained unseen. A craftsman, Prabhat Saikia, recognised this gap and began imagining how a common resource could become a source of dignity and livelihood.
Fascinated by bamboo’s elegance and potential, Prabhat Saikia dreamed of elevating it beyond everyday utility. His mission was clear: transform a village resource into art, enterprise, and opportunity.
The early years of his venture, Mrs Saikia Bamboo Industry in northwest Jorhat, were filled with uncertainty. There were few orders, limited resources, and doubts.
With improved treatment techniques and a reimagined workshop, bamboo was transformed into a durable, trusted material. By 2012, Saikia’s craftsmanship gained recognition.
Refusing to stop at furniture, Saikia pushed bamboo into architecture, cottages, and eco-resorts. Through constant learning and innovation, he expanded his vision, proving bamboo could build possibilities.
Today, Saikia’s workshop employs young artisans who earn, learn, and stay rooted in their villages. Each bamboo piece now carries livelihoods, pride, and Assam’s craft.
Slow orders, financial strain, and repeated trial-and-error tested Saikia’s resolve in the early years. Those setbacks became lessons — teaching him that innovation and patience were as vital as skill.
Saikia was awarded the Gandhi Shilpi Award, the Luit Poriya Lifetime Award, and even a Special Artist Recognition from the Chief Minister of Assam.
By 2018, he was certified as a master trainer under the Handicrafts Development Commission.
Saikia’s journey inspires artisans to carry Assam’s bamboo craft to new markets, showing that local traditions, when nurtured with innovation, can create lasting livelihoods and global recognition.