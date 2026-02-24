Two Engineers Turned Their Love For Drones Into An Agri Solution For 50000 Farmers

Two young engineers are changing Indian agriculture with drones, helping thousands of farmers monitor crops and improve yields with precision.
Amandeep Panwar and Rishabh Choudhary, aeronautical engineering graduates, were fascinated by drones but knew very little about farming at first.
While flying drones near Barabanki, they interacted with farmers with crop problems that no one could answer. This curiosity planted the seed for a bigger mission.
They began to wonder whether drones could give every farmer scientific insights into crop health long before any visible signs of stress appeared.
In 2016, they founded BharatRohan, bringing advanced drone and satellite technology to rural farms, aiming to make precision agriculture accessible to all.
Their drones use hyperspectral imaging to detect crop stress, pests, diseases, or nutrient deficiencies early, helping farmers act before losses occur.
Initially, drones could only cover two to three acres at a time. They shifted focus to farm clusters, allowing them to reach more farmers efficiently.
To help farmers act on insights, BharatRohan launched a bio-input line called Pravir, featuring products like Humeshakti and Immunoboost.
“We are not just here to identify problems and leave them at that,” explains Rishabh. They aim to provide practical solutions farmers can implement, while reducing dependence on chemicals.
Farmers receive field maps, targeted guidance, and early warnings, allowing them to make confident decisions and optimise crop treatment effectively.
Many farmers have reported 30-35% higher yields and a 30% reduction in input costs because of drone-guided recommendations from BharatRohan.
Today, BharatRohan operates across seven states and more than 200,000 acres, serving over 50,000 farmers with drone-assisted insights.
Farmers receive advice via local-language WhatsApp messages, paired with field support, making advanced technology easy to use even in remote areas.
“When we saw the challenges farmers faced, we asked ourselves how we could approach these problems in a completely different and effective way,” explains Amandeep.
Their journey shows that curiosity and innovation can turn technology into real change for farmers across India.