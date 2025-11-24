This Wildlife Sanctuary Restaurant 11 Hrs From Mumbai Serves Meals Cooked on Open-Fire

Palaash is an idyllic restaurant that shares ground with the area bordering the Tipeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Gondwakadi, Maharashtra.
The restaurant is helmed by women of the neighbouring villages who were encouraged and recruited by chef Amninder Sandhu, the creative force behind Palaash.
The women’s innate sense of the use of masalas stemmed from years of experiments in their home kitchens.
The dishes are eclectic — think gendaphool sorbet (sorbet with the essence of marigold flowers), dahi ratalu gulab (a snack made of sweet potato and curd), and bamboo smoked pork.
But aside from the ingredients, it is the open-fire cooking that does due diligence to the magic of Palaash. Chef Amninder is a maestro in this technique.
And the meals reflect this earthiness. They include ambaadi (leafy green vegetable), charred ananas (smoked pineapple), and crisp kashiphal (pumpkin), slow-cooked raan (goat) with bhakri and lal theccha.
“When the guests arrive, we offer them a glass of sparkling wine and some canapés. They can make their own pizzas here and enjoy these at a community table where they are surrounded by pumpkin creepers,” chef Amninder shares.