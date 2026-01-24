After 30 Years in the Army, He Turned a Manali Orchard Into a Chemical-Free Apple Farm

Retired Colonel Divya Thakur turned his family’s ageing orchard in Manali into a fully organic farm, showing the potential of chemical‑free apple cultivation.
After serving 30 years in the Indian Army, Thakur returned home with a focus on agriculture, determined to restore the land and grow apples naturally.
Thakur applies military-style discipline to farming, which includes careful planning, timely pruning, and monitoring soil and trees for healthy growth.
The orchard’s trees had suffered from chemical use. By switching to organic techniques, Thakur improved both fruit quality and tree health.
He enriches the soil using jeevamrit, a mix of cow dung, jaggery, soil and microbes, boosting nutrients and promoting strong tree growth.
Thakur installed drip irrigation and rainwater harvesting systems, making sure the orchard remains healthy while conserving water in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.
Instead of pesticides, the retired colonel relies on neem oil, beneficial insects and natural microbes to protect trees from pests, keeping apples completely chemical‑free.
He has undergone extensive training in organic apple farming and shares his knowledge with local farmers, helping the region shift toward sustainable practices.
In his first full organic harvest, the retired colonel-turned-farmer produced 11 tonnes of certified apples. These reached markets across India.
For Thakur, farming is about long-term care for the land, including tending soil, protecting water, and producing healthy fruit without harming the environment.