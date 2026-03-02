Meet the ‘Gutli Man’ Turning Discarded Mango Seeds Into Lakhs of Fruit Trees

Raajwrita Dutta
Mar 02, 2026, 03:00 PM
Photo Credit : Jasmit Singh Arora

Ayurvedic doctor Jasmit Singh Arora collects discarded mango seeds, turns them into saplings, and gives them to farmers. Seeing mangoes as a cash crop, he promotes them as a steady alternative to unstable farm incomes.

Photo Credit : Jasmit Singh Arora

Since 2019, Arora has collected mango seeds from citizens, schools, and vendors, converting discarded ‘gutlis’ into grafted saplings distributed free to farmers.

Photo Credit : Jasmit Singh Arora

A viral 2024 video spotlighted his work, prompting vendors, schools, and supporters across India to send seeds. By 2026, he had received 21 lakh seeds, including from New Zealand, Canada, and Italy.

Photo Credit : Jasmit Singh Arora

Seeds are sorted, dried, and planted before the monsoon. When saplings reach four to five feet, they are grafted with local varieties for strong growth and reliable fruiting.

Photo Credit : Jasmit Singh Arora

Saplings are nurtured in Diamond Harbour and Burdwan, West Bengal, where germination and grafting take place. His partner Ashok Modi provides land and support to ensure farmers are reached.

Photo Credit : Jasmit Singh Arora

So far, he has distributed over eight lakh fruit saplings to farmers in Sundarbans, Kulpi, Purulia, Jhargram, and Bankura.

Photo Credit : Jasmit Singh Arora

Beyond saplings, farmers learn organic composting, chemical-free pest care, and climate-appropriate cultivation. This lowers costs, improves soil health, and boosts yields.

Photo Credit : Jasmit Singh Arora

Arora guides farmers on monetising tree assets through carbon credit mechanisms, linking future income to verified carbon sequestration.

Photo Credit : Jasmit Singh Arora

He introduced ‘Tree ka Langar’ — a people-led movement to plant and nurture trees collectively, honouring trees that serve society with food, oxygen, shade, and permanent carbon locking.

Photo Credit : Jasmit Singh Arora

Students of Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute made a documentary, Gutli Man, which won awards at the Kolkata International Micro Film Festival and the Abhijaat International Short Film Festival.

Photo Credit : Jasmit Singh Arora

Once mocked, Arora now says, “The name ‘Gutli Man’ represents something powerful. They no longer mock me; instead, they support in whatever capacity they can.”

Photo Credit : Jasmit Singh Arora