Hundreds of Volunteers Came Together to Pick 8000 Kg of Trash off a Mumbai Beach
All pictures courtesy Instagram: @afrozshah_
On the shores of Versova Beach, a quiet movement began with one determined citizen.
In 2015, environmental lawyer Afroz Shah picked up the first bag of plastic waste.
What started as a solitary act soon grew into a powerful community mission.
Volunteers from across Mumbai gathered every weekend to reclaim the coastline.
Mountains of plastic, discarded fishing nets, and debris slowly disappeared from the sand.
The cleanup evolved into one of the world’s largest citizen-led environmental movements.
On 15 February 2026, hundreds of volunteers gathered on Mumbai’s Versova beach and cleared 8,000 kg of trash off the beach.
This goes to show how collective action can repair damaged ecosystems.
The message remains simple: when people care for nature together, change becomes unstoppable.