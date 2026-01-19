In Pics: How Assam’s Cultural ‘Butterfly’ Dance Got 10000 Folk Performers Together

On 17 January 2026, Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati turned into a sea of colour as over 10,000 Bodo dancers performed Bagurumba together, celebrating Assam’s rich tribal heritage.
Bagurumba is a folk dance of the Bodo community, celebrated for its graceful, flowing movements that mirror nature’s rhythm, beauty, and harmony.
Fondly known as the ‘butterfly dance’, Bagurumba imitates the delicate flutter of butterflies and the gentle flight of birds through elegant and synchronised steps.
The dance originates from the Bodo people of Assam in North-East India. It has been a cherished cultural expression for centuries, preserving tribal identity.
Performers wear colourful, handwoven attire such as the dokhona, jwmgra and aronai. The garments add vibrancy and depth, enhancing the fluidity of every step and turn.
Bagurumba dance is performed to rhythmic Bodo music, accompanied by traditional instruments like kham (drum), sifung (flute) and serja, shaping each gesture.
Bagurumba features circular, spiral and line formations. Dancers mimic flowers swaying, birds flying, and butterflies fluttering in a mesmerising choreography.
At Sarusajai Stadium, the unified movement of thousands of dancers created a striking visual scene. Rhythm, colour and coordination came together seamlessly on the field.
Artists from across Assam took part in the performance. Their participation turned the event into a display of unity, cooperation and shared cultural pride.
Bagurumba speaks of peace, joy and living in step with nature. It reflects how the Bodo community values balance, togetherness and respect for the world around them.
Performed during festivals like Bwisagu (the Bodo New Year), Bagurumba marks new beginnings and changing seasons, bringing communities together through shared rhythm and tradition.