In Pics: How Assam’s Cultural ‘Butterfly’ Dance Got 10000 Folk Performers Together

Raajwrita Dutta
Jan 19, 2026, 04:48 PM
Photo Credit : Instagram @guwahatiplus

On 17 January 2026, Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati turned into a sea of colour as over 10,000 Bodo dancers performed Bagurumba together, celebrating Assam’s rich tribal heritage.

Photo Credit : Instagram @guwahatiplus

What is Bagurumba?

Bagurumba is a folk dance of the Bodo community, celebrated for its graceful, flowing movements that mirror nature’s rhythm, beauty, and harmony.

Photo Credit : Instagram @guwahatiplus

Why ‘butterfly dance’?

Fondly known as the ‘butterfly dance’, Bagurumba imitates the delicate flutter of butterflies and the gentle flight of birds through elegant and synchronised steps.

Photo Credit : Instagram @guwahatiplus

The dance originates from the Bodo people of Assam in North-East India. It has been a cherished cultural expression for centuries, preserving tribal identity.

Photo Credit : Instagram @guwahatiplus

Performers wear colourful, handwoven attire such as the dokhona, jwmgra and aronai. The garments add vibrancy and depth, enhancing the fluidity of every step and turn.

Photo Credit : Instagram @guwahatiplus

Musical leads the way

Bagurumba dance is performed to rhythmic Bodo music, accompanied by traditional instruments like kham (drum), sifung (flute) and serja, shaping each gesture.

Photo Credit : Instagram @guwahatiplus

Bagurumba features circular, spiral and line formations. Dancers mimic flowers swaying, birds flying, and butterflies fluttering in a mesmerising choreography.

Photo Credit : Instagram @guwahatiplus

Thousands moving as one

At Sarusajai Stadium, the unified movement of thousands of dancers created a striking visual scene. Rhythm, colour and coordination came together seamlessly on the field.

Photo Credit : Instagram @indiatoday

Artists from across Assam took part in the performance. Their participation turned the event into a display of unity, cooperation and shared cultural pride.

Photo Credit : Instagram @the_hindu

Bagurumba speaks of peace, joy and living in step with nature. It reflects how the Bodo community values balance, togetherness and respect for the world around them.

Photo Credit : Instagram @the_hindu

Performed during festivals like Bwisagu (the Bodo New Year), Bagurumba marks new beginnings and changing seasons, bringing communities together through shared rhythm and tradition.

Photo Credit : Instagram @the_hindu