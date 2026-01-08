Incredible Wildlife Phenomena India Witnesses in Winter
8 January 2026
India’s diverse ecosystems come alive in winter, offering spectacular wildlife sightings from the high Himalayas to lush forests and expansive wetlands.
In winter, snow leopards move to lower Himalayan altitudes like Spiti Valley and Hemis National Park, improving sighting chances with trained local trackers.
Keoladeo National Park fills with migratory birds from Siberia and Central Asia, turning winter mornings into a spectacle for birdwatchers and photographers.
Chilika Lake becomes a major winter refuge for migratory birds, hosting over 160 species that travel thousands of kilometres to these rich wetlands.
Point Calimere sanctuary supports greater flamingos and black-tailed godwits, as winter wetlands provide abundant food and ideal resting conditions.
Elephants in Mudumalai and Bandipur move to lower forest ranges during winter. They are often spotted grazing near water sources at dawn and dusk.
Winter rutting season of sambar deer in Ranthambore attracts tigers, creating dramatic predator–prey sightings from November to March.
The Indian wild ass roams freely across the Rann of Kutch in winter, offering striking views against vast salt flats.
The Great Indian bustard, one of the world’s rarest birds, may be spotted in Rajasthan’s Desert National Park and Gujarat’s grasslands during winter.
In Ladakh’s Changthang region, the migratory chiru crosses snowbound plateaus, showcasing one of India’s most remote winter wildlife phenomena.