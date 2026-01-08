Incredible Wildlife Phenomena India Witnesses in Winter

8 January 2026

India’s diverse ecosystems come alive in winter, offering spectacular wildlife sightings from the high Himalayas to lush forests and expansive wetlands.

Photo Credit : Nat Hab

Snow leopards

In winter, snow leopards move to lower Himalayan altitudes like Spiti Valley and Hemis National Park, improving sighting chances with trained local trackers.

Photo Credit : Shutterstock

Migratory birds at Bharatpur

Keoladeo National Park fills with migratory birds from Siberia and Central Asia, turning winter mornings into a spectacle for birdwatchers and photographers.

Photo Credit : Mathew Joseph Photography

Chilika’s winter guests

Chilika Lake becomes a major winter refuge for migratory birds, hosting over 160 species that travel thousands of kilometres to these rich wetlands.

Photo Credit : Odisha Tourism

Flamingos and godwits

Point Calimere sanctuary supports greater flamingos and black-tailed godwits, as winter wetlands provide abundant food and ideal resting conditions.

Photo Credit : Dhritiman Mukherjee

Elephants descend

Elephants in Mudumalai and Bandipur move to lower forest ranges during winter. They are often spotted grazing near water sources at dawn and dusk.

Photo Credit : Rohit Varma/Unsplash

Deer and tiger

Winter rutting season of sambar deer in Ranthambore attracts tigers, creating dramatic predator–prey sightings from November to March.

Photo Credit : Dhritiman Mukherjee

Rann Wild Ass

The Indian wild ass roams freely across the Rann of Kutch in winter, offering striking views against vast salt flats.

Photo Credit : Creative Commons

Bustard watch

The Great Indian bustard, one of the world’s rarest birds, may be spotted in Rajasthan’s Desert National Park and Gujarat’s grasslands during winter.

Photo Credit : Rural India Supporting Trust

Chiru Migration

In Ladakh’s Changthang region, the migratory chiru crosses snowbound plateaus, showcasing one of India’s most remote winter wildlife phenomena.

Photo Credit : Life On The Planet Ladakh