In Pics: Flamingos Turn Rajasthan’s Sambhar Lake Pink Again as Thousands Arrive Early This Winter
Visual credits: Gourav Dadhich
A recent video by photographer Gourav Dadhich shows Sambhar Lake turning pink again. Thousands of flamingos have arrived, gliding over the water like drifting confetti.
Their arrival marks the start of Sambhar’s winter season. From November to March, the lake becomes a giant buffet and resting spot for migratory birds.
The shallow, salty water grows algae and plankton that give flamingos their colour. Greater and Lesser Flamingos gather here for food, warmth and a safe place to raise little chicks.
Sambhar Lake sits about 75 to 80 km from Jaipur. It is India’s largest inland saltwater lake and stretches across shimmering flats bordered by the Aravallis.
The lake lies on the Central Asian Flyway. Think of it as an international airport for birds. Around 45 species use this stop to rest, refuel and continue their long journeys.
January 2025 saw a massive jump. A census counted more than 1 lakh migratory birds here, compared to just about 7,000 the previous year. Over 96,000 were flamingos.
Why the boom? Strong monsoon rains restored water levels and boosted algae growth. With plenty to eat and space to spread out, the birds stayed longer than usual.
Sambhar is one of Rajasthan’s most important wetlands. It supports bird populations that help balance local ecosystems and keep the region’s biodiversity thriving.
Conservationists say threats remain. Feral dog attacks, pollution and unregulated salt extraction disturb the habitat. Protecting water depth is key for flamingo breeding.
Reach before sunrise, bring binoculars and watch from a distance. If luck favours you, you’ll see flocks wading and twirling in soft pink light as the sky turns gold.