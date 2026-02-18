How 400+ Himachal Women Revived Kullu Weaving & Built a Global Sustainable Fashion Brand

In Naggar, Himachal Pradesh, 400+ women artisans are reviving indigenous wool, natural dyes and traditional Kullu weaving — turning hill heritage into global, sustainable fashion.
Thirty years ago, Kullu shawls were worn for warmth in the hills. No hype. No spotlight. Just everyday life wrapped in wool.
Then trouble hit. Sheep herders weren’t paid fairly. Women switched to cheap acrylic yarns. A centuries-old craft began to fade, almost silently.
Twelve years ago, Bhrigu Acharya stepped in and started the Kullvi Whims Foundation. One clear mission: save indigenous wool and empower local women.
Native sheep wool, or Desi Oon, returned. Ancient spinning and weaving were relearned. Taklis and charkhas replaced machines. Tradition came back to life, thread by thread.
Their dyes come from the land itself — walnut shells, marigold flowers, onion peels, forest bark and wild Himalayan blooms. No chemicals. Just nature on fabric.
Today, women across 14 villages are the CEOs of their own homes. They create coats, shawls, sweaters and more — priced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2 lakh — sold in 20+ countries.
In 2025, master weaver Indra Devi won the Himachal Handicraft Excellence Award for her hand-spun, naturally dyed design — proof the world is finally noticing.
These women may never walk a runway, but their work does. Every thread carries the Himalayas. Every piece carries India forward.