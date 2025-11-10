Life Rewritten by Kindness: The Couple Who Left Everything Behind to Protect the Wild
10 November 2025
Meet Vinod and Paulmathi — a couple who call themselves Roaming Owls. From busy Chennai streets to the serene forests of Kanyakumari, they’ve built a life around observing, conserving, and giving back to nature.
Vinod grew up in Chennai’s dense urban chaos — but his heart always belonged to the green hills of Nagercoil. “I used to crave the sound of birds and the feel of forests,” he recalls. His childhood curiosity slowly grew into a lifelong calling.
While working in a bank, Vinod began planning his escape — not from life, but towards it. “I realised life is a one-time activity — I had to choose between money or meaning,” he says. He built financial freedom early through smart investments to fund a life close to nature.
When he met Paulmathi, his dream doubled in strength. “The thought of exploring new places together got me hooked,” she smiles. The couple married in 2008 and decided to retire early — by 35 — to live their dream.
While working full-time in Chennai, they spent weekends deep in the forest. From the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve to local trails, they began recognising butterflies and birds by name. Soon, nature became not just a getaway — but their teacher.
Mathi’s job took them to the US, where they fell in love with wild orchids, migratory birds, and seasonal blooms. Vinod even worked as a naturalist in a park — deepening their bond with biodiversity.
Back in India, they dedicated their lives to conservation. Their first project — protecting Kutki flowers in Himachal. They trekked, observed, and worked to restore local ecosystems — one plant at a time.
In 2022, they founded the Kanniyakumari Nature Foundation — now 80 volunteers strong. They’re restoring forests overtaken by invasive plants, documenting species, and training young nature lovers. Their NGO has twice won the Green Champion Award.
Their blog, Roaming Owls, isn’t about tourist tips — but stories of forests, fungi, birds, and butterflies. They urge vloggers to focus on ecology, not eateries.
“If you start running, you observe less. If you sit still, you see everything.” Vinod and Mathi remind us that slowing down is the truest way to connect with nature and ourselves.