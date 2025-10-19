In Pics: What Makes Rock Bees in Your Bengaluru Balcony So Important?

Around October, Bengaluru welcomes some buzzing new visitors — rock bees.
Apis dorsata, as they are called, build single combs that can stretch up to six feet long and three feet deep. These are said to be one of the largest bee species in the world.
They are fascinating, observed documentary filmmaker Rajani Mani, who spotted massive beehives in the balcony of her Bengaluru home.
Instead of attempting to remove the hives, she went on a journey of learning more about them.
This curiosity translated into a documentary, ‘Colonies in conflict’, which explores the state of wild bees in India, particularly in urban spaces.
The bees thrive in Bengaluru from October to March when trees like Eucalyptus, Copper pod, Tabebuia, Jacaranda, and Pongamia are in full bloom.
This “nectar flow” season causes a spike in their colonies. Once the season ends, the bees migrate.
“Meanwhile, in Kodagu (Coorg), in the Western Ghats biodiversity hotspot region and about 200 kilometres from Bangalore, I’ve observed rock bees from February to May,” Rajani shares.
The bees arrive here to benefit from the rich nectar of trees that flower during this time.
Interestingly, right in the middle of this pollen fest, coffee blooms as well.
She underscores research that says that a large part of India’s coffee yield depends on bee pollination — and rock bees are among the primary pollinators.
Rajani’s documentary also explores how artificial lights in urban spaces disorient and harm these bees at night.
By pollinating a wide range of plants, rock bees help sustain the health and resilience of ecosystems — from forests to farmlands, and even your morning cup of coffee.
This story is part of a content series by The Better India and Roundglass Sustain.