Spot the Rare & Adorable Red Panda in These 6 National Parks Across India

Elusive and endangered, the red panda is a true Himalayan treasure. You will find it only in select forests where oaks, rhododendrons, and bamboo grow thick. Here are six national parks in India where you still have a chance to see one.
At over 7,000 feet, Singalila gives some of India’s best chances for red panda sightings. Walk through misty trails, oak forests, and catch sweeping views of the Himalayas.
This untouched wilderness near Kalimpong is a secret refuge for red pandas. Clouded leopards and rare Himalayan birds also thrive in its thick, evergreen forests.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this high-altitude park protects red panda habitats along with sacred peaks, alpine meadows, and rich biodiversity.
In India’s easternmost forest, you can trek through lush tropical valleys where red pandas live alongside tigers, hornbills, and primates.
One of India’s remotest sanctuaries, Dibang is home to red pandas, the Mishmi takin, and breathtaking mountain scenery.
On the Indo-Bhutan border, Pangolakha connects key red panda habitats. It also shelters Himalayan black bears and the striking satyr tragopans.
The cool, dry months from October to May are ideal. Trails remain open, the weather is pleasant, and your chances of spotting red pandas and other wildlife are higher.
1. Go early: They are most active at dawn and dusk. 2. Keep silent: They get frightened by noise. 3. Look up: Red pandas often rest in treetops. 4. Hire a local guide: They know panda hotspots and safe routes.
Red pandas are endangered. Here is how to help: 1. Stay in local homestays and hire certified guides. 2. Support groups like WWF India and Red Panda Network. 3. Carry back waste and avoid litter. 4. Don’t geotag panda sightings.