“Jaggu the leopard cub entered our lives quietly,” recalls Kaustubh Gawande from People for Animals (PfA) Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, Wardha, one of India’s largest NGOs for animal rescue.
Jaggu was found by the Washim Forest Department (Washim is a district in Maharashtra) in a battered state in November 2021.
The cub had been separated from its mother and, being too young to find its way through the forest, was barely holding on in the wild. It had developed severe anaemia, mild pneumonia, dehydration, and extreme weakness.
But as Kaustubh shares, “I knew this was not a case where we could rely only on medicine. This cub needed presence, warmth, and constant care.”
Months of intensive nursing resulted in a transformation for Jaggu. He’s grown; his face still youthful, as he bounds around the centre, a living message of hope to the 30 animals currently at the shelter, that recovery is close.
But this isn’t possible without your help. This Valentine’s Day, send love their way with a contribution that will go towards the rescue, treatment, and rehabilitation of wildlife.
The Better India is collaborating with People for Animals (PfA) Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, Wardha, and Donatekart to ensure these animals a second chance at life.
Since its founding in 1999 under animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi, the centre in Maharashtra has treated and rehabilitated more than 40,000 animals.
In the past year alone, 5,600 animals, including tigers, leopards, sloth bears, ungulates, and endangered birds, received critical care.
The animals receive top-notch care through specialised facilities at the centre. But treatment and medicines can only do so much. The crucial ingredient is care and kindness.
These wild animals were forced to learn the language of survival in the jungle. At the centre, as they recuperate, they are gradually introduced to a world where fear is replaced by patience, and human presence does not mean harm.
Through gentle handling, consistent routines, and compassion, trust is slowly rebuilt. You can make this care, rescues, and rehabilitation possible by donating to this cause.
This Valentine’s Day, send love their way.