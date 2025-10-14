How One Man’s Dedication Brought India’s 1st Cheetah Cub to Adulthood
14 October 2025
70 years after cheetahs disappeared from India, the species is not only back but breeding — and one cub, Mukhi, has become the beloved mascot of the global conservation experiment. But few know about the Indian who made it happen.
Born a prince in Wankaner, Saurashtra, India's 'Cheetah Man' Ranjitsinh Jhala could have chosen a life of luxury. Instead, he answered the call of the wild, dedicating his life to saving India’s disappearing species.
In 1961, he joined the IAS, becoming the first Indian royal to leave titles behind for conservation. His mission was clear: protect India’s wildlife before it was too late.
Dr Jhala wrote the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972, India’s first law to shield species from hunting, poaching, and extinction. He also established 8 national parks, 14 sanctuaries, and expanded protected areas nationwide.
He rescued the Barasingha from extinction and reshaped India’s conservation. For him, the tiger was never the prize — it was a path to saving entire ecosystems.
When cheetahs disappeared from India in 1952, no one imagined their return. But decades of careful planning, unending litigation, and persistence led to Project Cheetah.
As Task Force Chair, Dr Jhala co-authored the action plan, selected habitats, trained staff, and ensured every step of the cheetahs’ reintroduction was precise.
Project Cheetah was more than bringing back a species—it revived neglected grasslands and created hope for other endangered species like the caracal and the great Indian bustard.
Today, Dr. Jhala’s legacy lives on in Mukhi. Born on March 29, 2023, in Kuno, she was found weak, dehydrated, and abandoned by her mother -- her siblings had been lost to a heatwave.
Mukhi was rescued, hand-raised and taught to hunt. Each cautious step she took echoed with hope for a species lost for 7 decades -- and one Indian's vision to turn back the clock on extinction. Want to know more about Mukhi's survival?