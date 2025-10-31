In Pics: The Hidden Mangroves of Odisha That Guard 1800 Crocs & Hundreds of Migratory Birds
31 October 2025
The area of Bhitarkanika in Odisha — now a National Park — was formerly the hunting ground of the kings of Kanika.
The saltwater crocodile was nearly hunted to extinction, but a conservation programme called the ‘Crocodile Conservation Project’, launched in the 1970s, brought these animals back from the brink.
The programme successfully used captive breeding and habitat protection to increase the crocodile population to over 1,800 today.
These animals, along with a host of other creatures, thrive in the ecosystem here, enveloped by a dense thicket of mangroves.
These mangroves are of great significance. Odisha has seen many cyclones, but the mangroves form the first line of defence, cushioning the impact of these storms.
Bhitarkanika is home to more than 50 species of mangroves.
At the core of this wilderness lies the Bhitarkanika National Park —145 sq km of mudflats, tide pools, narrow creeks, and tangled forests.
Over 200 bird species inhabit Bhitarkanika, including the tiny forest wagtail and eight subspecies of the kingfisher.
There’s the black-and-white pied kingfisher and the brown-winged kingfisher, which is endemic to mangrove forests.
When the tide recedes, the riverbanks come alive with minuscule creatures like pale ghost crabs, mudskippers, black-winged stilts, sandpipers, ruffs, and amidst them, a scaly, ridged back.
The rivers and creeks are rich in mullet, bhekti, and hilsa fish — all staples of the local diet. The mangrove ecosystem provides a healthy home for fish, prawns, and crabs.
For those who live on the edge of land and sea, this incredible mangrove ecosystem acts as both provider and protector.
