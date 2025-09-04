Shivani Gupta 4 September 2025
Photo credits: Wildlife Trust of India
Goa launches the Whale Shark Conservation Project on International Whale Shark Day (30 August 2025). This initiative places Goa at the forefront of marine conservation.
Photo credits: Wildlife Trust of India
Led by the Goa Forest Department, Fisheries Department, Wildlife Trust of India, and Oracle India, the project engages coastal communities, policymakers, and industry stakeholders in whale shark conservation and marine biodiversity protection.
As part of the programme, fishermen involved in conservation will receive ₹75,000 for safely rescuing and releasing whale sharks and other protected species.
Photo credits: Mahendrabhai Kanjibhai Talvariya
The dedication of Goa’s fishing community is recognised as the backbone of this mission. Their collaboration ensures Goa continues to lead by example in marine conservation.
Fisherman Francis Fernandes, revered as ‘Pele’, resumes his role as mentor and educator, sharing valuable insights on marine conservation with his peers.
A new committee, chaired by Professor B.C. Choudhury and supported by experts Vivek Menon and Praveen Kumar Raghaw, has been formed to extend protection beyond whale sharks, embracing a holistic approach to marine preservation.
Inspired by Gujarat and Kerala, where more than 1,000 whale sharks have been rescued, the Whale Shark Campaign is set to replicate this success along Goa’s shores.
Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane highlighted the power of collective efforts, officially launching the campaign at the Goa Science Centre and Planetarium.
Safeguarding whale sharks is pivotal; their protection secures broader marine ecosystems, benefiting biodiversity as well as Goa’s vital tourism industry.