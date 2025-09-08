By Raajwrita Dutta 8 September 2025
Don’t let those chapatis go stale. Try: – Roti pizza with tomato chutney and grated cheese – Masala roti rolls with leftover sabzi – Roti chivda with curry leaves and peanuts
Leftover dal can do much more: – Dal cheela (savoury pancakes) with green chutney – Dal dhokli — a comforting Gujarati-style one-pot meal – Dal tikki — shallow-fried with breadcrumbs and onions
Give yesterday’s sabzi a new life: – Baingan bharta toasties with cheese – Stuffed parathas with dry sabzi – Tawa pulao using mixed vegetables and masalas
Rice is the easiest leftover to improve: – Curd rice with mustard seeds and ginger – Rice pakoras with coriander and chillies – Sweet coconut rice with jaggery and dry fruits
Get playful with your fridge finds: – Rajma on toast with cheese – Sambar base curry with fresh veggies – Paneer bhurji frankie in a leftover paratha