How Leftovers Can Become Delicious New Meals and Reduce Food Waste

By Raajwrita Dutta 8 September 2025

In every Indian kitchen, food is made with love and often, in abundance. Instead of tossing what is left, why not give it a tasty new twist?

1. Roti makeover

Don’t let those chapatis go stale. Try: Roti pizza with tomato chutney and grated cheese – Masala roti rolls with leftover sabzi Roti chivda with curry leaves and peanuts

2. Dal reinvented

Leftover dal can do much more: – Dal cheela (savoury pancakes) with green chutney Dal dhokli — a comforting Gujarati-style one-pot meal Dal tikki — shallow-fried with breadcrumbs and onions

3. Sabzi 2.0

Give yesterday’s sabzi a new life: Baingan bharta toasties with cheese – Stuffed parathas with dry sabzi – Tawa pulao using mixed vegetables and masalas

4. Rice magic

Rice is the easiest leftover to improve: – Curd rice with mustard seeds and ginger – Rice pakoras with coriander and chillies – Sweet coconut rice with jaggery and dry fruits

5. Creative combos

Get playful with your fridge finds: Rajma on toast with cheese Sambar base curry with fresh veggies Paneer bhurji frankie in a leftover paratha

Pro tips for waste-free fun – Store food in steel or glass dabbas – Cool leftovers before refrigerating

Next time you spot leftovers, see the potential, not the problem. With a pinch of creativity and a dash of desi flair, your kitchen can be zero-waste and full of flavour.