Shivani Gupta 28 August 2025
From topic selection to flow and structure, here are 10 practical insights from IAS officers T Prateek Rao, Anudeep Durishetty, Nishant Jain, and Saurabh Jassal that will help you sharpen your essay-writing approach.
1) Start early with essay practice Begin essay preparation early in your Mains journey by writing at least one essay every week. Over time, you’ll naturally improve in articulation, structure, and depth.
2) Read widely to write richly Read across philosophy, sociology, economics, international affairs, biographies, and newspapers. Exposure to diverse fields equips you with anecdotes, facts, and perspectives that enrich your essays.
3) Choose topics strategically Out of the four given topics per section, select the one where you have maximum content, clarity, and comfort. Don’t be lured by “grand-sounding” topics if you lack material. A familiar theme allows you to express yourself confidently and add unique insights.
4) Manage time with discipline Allocate around 1.5 hours per essay: 15–20 mins → brainstorming and structuring 60 mins → writing 10–15 mins → revising and polishing
5) Craft engaging intros and conclusions A powerful introduction sets the tone. Start with a thought-provoking quote, anecdote, statistic, or historical reference. The conclusion should be optimistic yet balanced, leaving the examiner with a sense of closure and maturity.
6) Bring in stories and relatable elements Humanise your essay with relevant anecdotes, examples from history, governance, or your observations. This adds emotional depth and keeps the examiner engaged.
7) Use quotations judiciously Quotes can elevate your essay if used naturally and contextually. Don’t clutter the essay with forced references. A well-placed quote at the start or end can provide impact.
8) Ensure logical flow and coherence An essay must read like a continuous journey. Each paragraph should lead into the next with smooth transitions. Use connecting phrases like “building on this…” or “another dimension is…” to maintain coherence and avoid abrupt jumps.
9) Adopt a balanced, multi-dimensional approach Examiners reward breadth and maturity. Avoid taking extreme stances. Explore issues from multiple dimensions, social, political, economic, cultural, philosophical, scientific, and environmental, showing you can think like a well-rounded administrator.
10) Focus on presentation and clarity Write in short, crisp paragraphs and avoid use of jargons; use simple, powerful language, underline keywords for emphasis, and keep handwriting neat and spacing clear.