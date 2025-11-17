The Only Festival Where a 'Fake Male Bride' Leads an Entire Village To Prepare For Spring
17 November 2025
In Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, a centuries-old festival sees masked men lead the village in a mystical ritual honouring celestial fairies.
Locals believe in Sauni, ethereal fairies who protect the region during harsh winters. Raulane marks their ceremonial farewell, an expression of gratitude before the new season arrives.
The community gathers to express gratitude to the Sauni through songs, rituals, and symbolic acts, maintaining a bond between humans and the unseen.
Every year, the community selects two men to take on the roles of Raula and Raulane. The decision often balances age, willingness, and the village’s unwritten customs, making the selection an honour rather than a duty.
Both remain completely concealed. Heavy woollen robes, masks and gloves erase every trace of identity, allowing them to be seen not as individuals, but as sacred figures for the day.
Raulane wears striking headgear and layers of jewellery, from bangles to pendants and charms. The look carries weight in the village’s collective memory, signalling devotion and reverence.
Raula’s attire is simpler but equally symbolic. A red cloth covers his face, transforming him into a spiritual guide rather than a recognisable participant.
Villagers sweep the lanes and gather along the path long before the procession begins. Children add to the energy, drumming or running ahead as the couple approaches.
With slow steps, the pair leads the village through narrow lanes as drums and chants rise around them. The moment feels suspended in rhythm and movement, drawing everyone into a tradition carried forward through generations.