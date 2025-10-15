The Forgotten Flower That Once Gave Rogan Josh Its Red Is Blooming Again in Kashmir

In Kashmir’s fields, a crimson bloom once lost to time is making a glorious return — rekindling tradition, taste, and pride.
This striking bloom, Celosia cristata, used to be a staple in Kashmiri kitchens. Now, it’s finding its way back into both hearts and farmlands.
In 2023, Kashmir dispatched its inaugural export of 120 kg of dried mawal to the United States, a milestone for local growers.
With its velvety, crimson crest resembling a rooster’s comb, the cockscomb flower flourishes during summer and survives in the Valley’s gentle climate.
Once dried, mawal is infused in water to yield a vivid red extract, a traditional, natural, and chemical-free colour long used in Kashmiri cuisine.
It lends rogan josh and other Wazwan delicacies their signature hue, offering both visual richness and cultural authenticity.
In Budgam, farmers like Riyaz Ahmad Wani have reintroduced mawal cultivation, inspired by rising demand and new government support.
The Department of Agriculture now distributes saplings and guidance under integrated farming schemes, helping turn this ornamental flower into a viable cash crop.
Easy to grow yet highly profitable, mawal is valued not only in traditional cooking and natural dyeing but also for its medicinal potential.
Rich in antioxidants and natural pigments, mawal is gaining recognition not only as a spice but also as a symbol of sustainable, heritage-led farming.
As export interest grows, this once-humble flower may soon stand as proof of Kashmir’s agricultural revival and cultural resilience.