As India’s Delivery Executives Strike, These 5 Stories Show the Real People Behind the Job

Nishtha Kawrani
Dec 31, 2025, 03:30 PM
As delivery executives across platforms are on a nationwide strike today, it’s worth remembering that behind every order is a person doing their best. These stories ask us to slow down, acknowledge, and respond with respect and empathy.

In 2025, delivery executives across India became everyday heroes — showing honesty, courage, and devotion that went far beyond their orders.

Integrity over shortcuts

A Zomato executive from Pune, with partial paralysis, went back to return missing items for a customer and refused the Rs 20 tip, saying kindness was reward enough.

Work, family, and purpose

Once a construction supervisor, he supports his family through delivery work and proudly backs his daughter’s dentistry studies, proving love fuels every kilometre.

Teaching between deliveries

A Swiggy executive, from Karnataka, takes his daughter with him on every shift, tutoring her between orders, turning downtime into learning and life lessons.

Parenting between deliveries

His devotion to her education and gentle patience remind us that caregiving sometimes happens in the corners of lobbies, roads, and waiting spaces.

Balancing work and motherhood

A female Zomato executive from Rajkot, Gujarat, rides with her young child seated in front, finding strength and purpose in every turn of the wheel.

Resilience

Rejected by many employers because she is a mother, she chose delivery work to stay present for her child while earning, showing how grit and love can shape a life.

Courage on wheels

52-year-old Veena Devi, 50% paralysed and using a walking stick, delivers for Zepto in Chandigarh with a beaming spirit, a reminder of courage in motion.

More than parcels

Veena is not just completing orders but inspiring thousands online to see resilience and joy in every challenge she meets with a smile.

Helping hands at night

A Swiggy executive from Bengaluru stopped late at night to help a family whose motorcycle had run out of petrol, ensuring the child’s safety.

A gesture that matters

He shared petrol from his own delivery bag and declined payment, showing that simple acts of care can make a lasting difference in someone’s life.

