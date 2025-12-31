As India’s Delivery Executives Strike, These 5 Stories Show the Real People Behind the Job

As delivery executives across platforms are on a nationwide strike today, it’s worth remembering that behind every order is a person doing their best. These stories ask us to slow down, acknowledge, and respond with respect and empathy.
In 2025, delivery executives across India became everyday heroes — showing honesty, courage, and devotion that went far beyond their orders.
A Zomato executive from Pune, with partial paralysis, went back to return missing items for a customer and refused the Rs 20 tip, saying kindness was reward enough.
Once a construction supervisor, he supports his family through delivery work and proudly backs his daughter’s dentistry studies, proving love fuels every kilometre.
A Swiggy executive, from Karnataka, takes his daughter with him on every shift, tutoring her between orders, turning downtime into learning and life lessons.
His devotion to her education and gentle patience remind us that caregiving sometimes happens in the corners of lobbies, roads, and waiting spaces.
A female Zomato executive from Rajkot, Gujarat, rides with her young child seated in front, finding strength and purpose in every turn of the wheel.
Rejected by many employers because she is a mother, she chose delivery work to stay present for her child while earning, showing how grit and love can shape a life.
52-year-old Veena Devi, 50% paralysed and using a walking stick, delivers for Zepto in Chandigarh with a beaming spirit, a reminder of courage in motion.
Veena is not just completing orders but inspiring thousands online to see resilience and joy in every challenge she meets with a smile.
A Swiggy executive from Bengaluru stopped late at night to help a family whose motorcycle had run out of petrol, ensuring the child’s safety.
He shared petrol from his own delivery bag and declined payment, showing that simple acts of care can make a lasting difference in someone’s life.