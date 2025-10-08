Early Snowfall Turns the Himalayas Into a Winter Wonderland Before Mid-October

A surprise winter spell hit the Himalayas as fresh snow blanketed hill stations, signalling the season’s early arrival.

Photo Credit : thetatvaindia

Gulmarg turns white

North Kashmir’s Gulmarg woke up to its first snow of the season, draping the ski resort in a wintry charm.

Photo Credit : thetatvaindia

Sinthan Top also sees snowfall

Sinthan Top in South Kashmir’s Anantnag joined Gulmarg, receiving a white cover that delighted early visitors.

Photo Credit : thetatvaindia

Himachal’s peaks welcome snow

On Sunday, Rohtang Pass and the Dhauladhar ranges in Himachal Pradesh received the season’s first snowfall.

Photo Credit : thetatvaindia

Rohtang highway closed

Authorities shut traffic to Rohtang Pass as snowfall and slippery roads posed risks for commuters.

Icy winds, lightning, and intermittent rain swept across Himachal’s higher and mid hills early Sunday morning.

Photo Credit : thetatvaindia

Kangra Valleys hit by icy gusts

Snowfall in the Dhauladhar ranges sent chilly winds into Kangra’s valleys. Several areas also reported storm damage.

Photo Credit : thetatvaindia

Rains lash Jammu & Kashmir

Light showers hit several parts of J&K;, with Kathua receiving the highest — 25.2 mm — bringing a sharp drop in temperature.

Photo Credit : Rising Kashmir

Uttarakhand’s peaks turn white

Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Auli, and Munsyari all reported fresh snowfall over the weekend.

Photo Credit : thetatvaindia

With landslides, icy roads, and stormy weather likely, travellers are advised to check forecasts before heading uphill.

Photo Credit : thetatvaindia