Early Snowfall Turns the Himalayas Into a Winter Wonderland Before Mid-October

A surprise winter spell hit the Himalayas as fresh snow blanketed hill stations, signalling the season’s early arrival.
North Kashmir’s Gulmarg woke up to its first snow of the season, draping the ski resort in a wintry charm.
Sinthan Top in South Kashmir’s Anantnag joined Gulmarg, receiving a white cover that delighted early visitors.
On Sunday, Rohtang Pass and the Dhauladhar ranges in Himachal Pradesh received the season’s first snowfall.
Authorities shut traffic to Rohtang Pass as snowfall and slippery roads posed risks for commuters.
Icy winds, lightning, and intermittent rain swept across Himachal’s higher and mid hills early Sunday morning.
Snowfall in the Dhauladhar ranges sent chilly winds into Kangra’s valleys. Several areas also reported storm damage.
Light showers hit several parts of J&K;, with Kathua receiving the highest — 25.2 mm — bringing a sharp drop in temperature.
Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Auli, and Munsyari all reported fresh snowfall over the weekend.
With landslides, icy roads, and stormy weather likely, travellers are advised to check forecasts before heading uphill.