In Cyclone-Hit Andhra, Why Circular Mud Homes 'Chuttillu' Stand Stronger Than Concrete

29 October 2025

Montha cyclone landfall

Cyclone Montha has made landfall on the Andhra coast. But this isn't a new story for the region. For generations, coastal communities have lived with cyclones, & their answer has been a masterpiece of vernacular architecture: Chuttillu.

Mud marvel

Built with just mud, bamboo, and Palmyra leaves, a Chuttillu is a circular mud house, engineered by generations of farmers and fishermen to stand up to winds of up to 250 km per hour.

Photo Credit : Manorama online

Nature’s engineering

Chuttillu's superpower? Its circular, concentric design makes it aerodynamic, allowing fierce cyclonic winds to flow tangentially around it instead of hitting a flat surface head-on. This prevents catastrophic damage.

Crafted strong

Using cob wall techniques, builders mix mud, sand, and straw into balls, patiently building the wall just 2 feet at a time, allowing each layer to dry completely. The final touch is a conical thatched roof -- difficult for the wind to uplift.

Photo Credit : Dakshinachitra Archiving (IG)

Timeless resilience

In an era of climate change,the Chuttillu is more relevant than ever. It's proof that traditional knowledge can offer profound insights for building sustainable, disaster-resilient communities today.

Photo Credit : Paperclip_in (X)