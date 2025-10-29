In Cyclone-Hit Andhra, Why Circular Mud Homes 'Chuttillu' Stand Stronger Than Concrete
29 October 2025
Cyclone Montha has made landfall on the Andhra coast. But this isn't a new story for the region. For generations, coastal communities have lived with cyclones, & their answer has been a masterpiece of vernacular architecture: Chuttillu.
Built with just mud, bamboo, and Palmyra leaves, a Chuttillu is a circular mud house, engineered by generations of farmers and fishermen to stand up to winds of up to 250 km per hour.
Chuttillu's superpower? Its circular, concentric design makes it aerodynamic, allowing fierce cyclonic winds to flow tangentially around it instead of hitting a flat surface head-on. This prevents catastrophic damage.
Using cob wall techniques, builders mix mud, sand, and straw into balls, patiently building the wall just 2 feet at a time, allowing each layer to dry completely. The final touch is a conical thatched roof -- difficult for the wind to uplift.
In an era of climate change,the Chuttillu is more relevant than ever. It's proof that traditional knowledge can offer profound insights for building sustainable, disaster-resilient communities today.