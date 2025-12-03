Delhi Doctor Shares Simple Daily Habits To Help You Stay Safe & Breathe Better on High-AQI Days

The air changes every day, and so does the way our bodies respond. Dr Alok Chopra, a Delhi-based cardiologist and functional medicine expert, shares simple habits that protect your lungs and keep you well on high-AQI days.
This browser does not support the video element.
Video credits: Instagram/@dralokchopra
Wear an N95 mask outdoors, keep children and elders indoors, use air purifiers, avoid outdoor workouts, and drink enough water throughout the day.
Stay supported on polluted days with Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Curcumin, Quercetin, Beta carotene, Sulforaphane, B-complex, Omega-3, Fish Oil, NAC, and Vitamin D.
On days when AQI spikes, increase Vitamin D and antioxidant intake. These help your body tackle inflammation and support your respiratory system.
Load your plate with foods that calm inflammation and build strength from within. Lemons, turmeric, spinach, grapes, avocados, nuts, pomegranates, and kiwis work well on polluted days.
Keep snake plants, spider plants, money plants, aloe vera, and rubber plants at home. Add a humidifier to reduce dryness and dust.
Run air purifiers consistently. Open windows only when the AQI dips and the air feels noticeably clearer. Small home habits make a real difference.
Skip candles and incense, avoid smoking or vaping, do not burn trash, limit aerosol sprays, and check the AQI before stepping out.
Cleaner breathing begins with steady daily choices. As Dr Chopra reminds us, you may not control the city’s air, yet you can choose how you care for your lungs. With mindful habits at home and outdoors, better breathing stays within reach.