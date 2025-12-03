Delhi Doctor Shares Simple Daily Habits To Help You Stay Safe & Breathe Better on High-AQI Days

Nishtha Kawrani
Dec 03, 2025, 03:00 PM
Photo Credit : Instagram/dralokchopra

Breathe better this week

The air changes every day, and so does the way our bodies respond. Dr Alok Chopra, a Delhi-based cardiologist and functional medicine expert, shares simple habits that protect your lungs and keep you well on high-AQI days.

Photo Credit : Shutterstock

Video credits: Instagram/@dralokchopra

Follow these basics

Wear an N95 mask outdoors, keep children and elders indoors, use air purifiers, avoid outdoor workouts, and drink enough water throughout the day.

Photo Credit : Instagram/@dralokchopra

Boost your body

Stay supported on polluted days with Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Curcumin, Quercetin, Beta carotene, Sulforaphane, B-complex, Omega-3, Fish Oil, NAC, and Vitamin D.

Photo Credit : GNC India

Add extra support

On days when AQI spikes, increase Vitamin D and antioxidant intake. These help your body tackle inflammation and support your respiratory system.

Photo Credit : Google Gemini

Choose better foods

Load your plate with foods that calm inflammation and build strength from within. Lemons, turmeric, spinach, grapes, avocados, nuts, pomegranates, and kiwis work well on polluted days.

Photo Credit : Hiranandani Hospital

Improve indoor air

Keep snake plants, spider plants, money plants, aloe vera, and rubber plants at home. Add a humidifier to reduce dryness and dust.

Photo Credit : Martha Stewart

Make your home air-smart

Run air purifiers consistently. Open windows only when the AQI dips and the air feels noticeably clearer. Small home habits make a real difference.

Photo Credit : India Today

Avoid these triggers

Skip candles and incense, avoid smoking or vaping, do not burn trash, limit aerosol sprays, and check the AQI before stepping out.

Photo Credit : Amazon.in

Guard your breathing

Cleaner breathing begins with steady daily choices. As Dr Chopra reminds us, you may not control the city’s air, yet you can choose how you care for your lungs. With mindful habits at home and outdoors, better breathing stays within reach.