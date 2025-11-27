Winter, but Make It Sunny: 10 Warm Escapes Across India
27 November 2025
27 November 2025
Picture this: the country wraps itself in woollens, but you’re standing under soft sun, warm breeze on your face. These 10 Indian spots offer sunshine when winter feels too much.
Varkala stays near 28°C in winter. The cliffs catch gentle sunlight, the breeze stays pleasant, and the sea stays calm enough for long, unhurried hours by the water.
Winter brings 26–30°C days to the Rann. The bright light reveals the salt desert in wide, clear frames, and cooler evenings make the landscape far easier to explore.
Goa stays reliably warm at 27–32°C during winter. Beaches stay lively, the air stays dry, and you can spend entire days outdoors without heat or rain cutting your plans short.
Jaisalmer’s winter days sit around 24–28°C. The city’s sandstone glows softly, the dunes stay comfortable to walk on, and the weather makes sightseeing far smoother.
The Andamans hold steady at 28–30°C in winter. Clear skies create perfect conditions for boat rides, snorkelling, and slow travel across its bright, peaceful shores.
Mandarmani stays around 26–28°C in winter. The long coastline warms up quickly, the tide stays gentle, and the beach becomes an easy place to spend the day.
In winter, Hampi’s stone temples and giant boulders warm under gentle sunlight, revealing textures and colours you miss in harsher seasons. A perfect time to wander, pause, and soak in its magic.
At India’s southern tip, Kanyakumari stays sunlit even in winter. Warm breezes, clear horizons, and the meeting of three seas make every day feel bright and far from December chill.
Pondicherry remains warm, with temperatures near 27–29°C in winter, offering golden beaches, calm streets, and a touch of French charm. Wander its bright colonies, coastal promenades, and vibrant cafés.
Alleppey stays 27–30°C with low rainfall. Warm days and calmer backwaters make houseboat rides smoother, and the sunlight adds a pleasant glow to village routes.