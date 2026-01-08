8 Indian Cities Recognised By UNESCO For Their Culture & Creativity

Nishtha Kawrani
Jan 08, 2026, 03:00 PM
From music and literature to food, film, and crafts — these Indian cities are recognised for creativity that shapes everyday life, living traditions, and cultural identity across generations.

1. Jaipur — Crafts & Folk Art (2015)

From blue pottery to block printing, Jaipur’s crafts are living traditions. The city’s skills, markets, and artisans keep heritage alive through everyday creativity.

2. Chennai — Music (2017)

The heartbeat of Carnatic music, Chennai nurtures generations of performers through sabhas, seasons, and strong teaching lineages that shape India’s classical sound.

3. Mumbai — Film (2019)

India’s storytelling capital, Mumbai’s film culture spans studios, streets, and cinema halls, where global influences and local narratives meet at scale.

4.Varanasi — Music (2015)

Steeped in classical traditions and devotional sounds, Varanasi’s music echoes through temples, ghats, and homes, uniting learning, practice, and faith daily.

5.Srinagar — Crafts & Folk Art (2021)

Known for its papier-mâché, carpets, and shawls, Srinagar’s crafts reflect the patience, skill, and heritage passed down through generations of Kashmiri artisans.

6.Hyderabad — Gastronomy (2019)

A city defined by flavours, Hyderabad’s cuisine blends royal kitchens, street food, and home recipes, preserving history through spices, techniques, and taste.

7.Kozhikode — Literature (2023)

A city of thinkers and writers, Kozhikode celebrates storytelling through languages, publishing, and reading cultures that continue to shape Kerala’s literary voice.

8. Gwalior — Music (2023)

Home to the Gwalior Gharana, the city is central to Hindustani classical music, where rigorous training and performance sustain one of India’s oldest styles.

