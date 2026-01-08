8 Indian Cities Recognised By UNESCO For Their Culture & Creativity

From music and literature to food, film, and crafts — these Indian cities are recognised for creativity that shapes everyday life, living traditions, and cultural identity across generations.
From blue pottery to block printing, Jaipur’s crafts are living traditions. The city’s skills, markets, and artisans keep heritage alive through everyday creativity.
The heartbeat of Carnatic music, Chennai nurtures generations of performers through sabhas, seasons, and strong teaching lineages that shape India’s classical sound.
India’s storytelling capital, Mumbai’s film culture spans studios, streets, and cinema halls, where global influences and local narratives meet at scale.
Steeped in classical traditions and devotional sounds, Varanasi’s music echoes through temples, ghats, and homes, uniting learning, practice, and faith daily.
Known for its papier-mâché, carpets, and shawls, Srinagar’s crafts reflect the patience, skill, and heritage passed down through generations of Kashmiri artisans.
A city defined by flavours, Hyderabad’s cuisine blends royal kitchens, street food, and home recipes, preserving history through spices, techniques, and taste.
A city of thinkers and writers, Kozhikode celebrates storytelling through languages, publishing, and reading cultures that continue to shape Kerala’s literary voice.
Home to the Gwalior Gharana, the city is central to Hindustani classical music, where rigorous training and performance sustain one of India’s oldest styles.