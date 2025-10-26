Before You Hit 30: 5 Epic Road Trips Across India That Will Change You Forever

Some journeys can’t wait until later. These iconic Indian road trips are best done when the spirit is wild, the playlist is loud, and your 30s have not yet begun.
This high-altitude drive is rugged, raw, and breathtaking. It is a favourite among thrill-seekers and soul-searchers alike.
Begin in Manali and drive 470 km via Rohtang, Baralacha, and Khardung La. The best time to do this is June to September. You can rent a bike for this road trip.
An old favourite with a fresh breeze, this beachside road trip is a perfect mix of chill, charm, and scenery.
Drive 600 km from Mumbai via NH66 for sea views and winding roads. Break your journey with overnight stops along the Konkan coast.
Golden sands, grand forts, and timeless tales. This desert road trip through Rajasthan is a royal adventure like no other.
Cover 560 km from Jaipur via Bikaner and Pokhran on NH11. It is ideal to travel in the winter months between October and February.
Escape the city chaos and climb into cooler climes. This lush green drive takes you to the heart of the Nilgiris.
Drive 270 km from Bengaluru via Mysore and Bandipur. For the scenic thrill, take the 36 hairpin bend route to Ooty.
Remote, dramatic, and spiritual, this northeastern road trip is a true adventure into the lesser-known.
Start in Guwahati and drive 500 km via Bhalukpong and Sela Pass. You need an Inner Line Permit to cover this road trip. The best time to visit is March to May or September to November.
These roads will not just take you places; they will change you. So fuel up, set your playlist, and make memories that last a lifetime.