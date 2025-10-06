Camel Fairs to Carnival – Why Rajasthan Has Been Declared India’s Most Loved Festive Holiday Spot
6 October 2025
From camel fairs to kite carnivals, desert sports to Sufi chants, Rajasthan has just been crowned as India’s most popular festive holiday spot. Save this guide to start planning that perfect festive getaway!
Did you know it began as a humble livestock trade over 150 years ago? Today, 30,000 camels gather by sacred Pushkar Lake for moustache contests, camel beauty pageants, folk music, dance, and even camel-milk kulfi — India’s quirkiest fair.
Held on the brightest full moon of Sharad Purnima, Mehrangarh Fort transforms into a global folk stage. Over 200 musicians from 20 countries perform desert ragas, poetry, and folk music, keeping India’s living traditions alive.
Inside an 18th-century fort in Dundlod, Shekhawati, this two-day retreat blends culture and intimacy. Folk concerts, heritage walks, stud farm visits, and talks with artists make it a rare experience of Rajasthan’s heritage.
This rural fair celebrates farmers, local crafts, and the simple warmth of village life like nowhere else. Only farmers and small traders get free stalls — and don’t miss Sikar’s rare cane cake, a sweet found nowhere else in India.
During Makar Sankranti, Jodhpur skies explode with colour. Helicopter-released kites, balloon flights for kids, and the sweetness of til ke ladoos make it a festival for all ages.
For three days in February, the golden desert turns into a carnival. Camel polo, acrobats on camel-back, puppet shows, and the famous “Mr. Desert” competition thrill visitors from across the world.
Mehrangarh and Nagaur forts host artists from Mongolia, Italy, Africa, Afghanistan, and India. Music, dance, debates, and seminars spread Sufi teachings of love, peace, and unity across the desert forts.
Pushkar blooms into a free, three-day spring carnival of colours, music, and joy. Locals and travellers dance together, breaking barriers of caste, creed, and nationality in the heart of Rajasthan.
Spring comes alive with grand processions celebrating women. Idols of Isar and Gangaur float on Lake Pichola, fireworks light up the sky, and traditional dances fill the streets with festivity.
A 40-day ritual of the Bhil community sees troupes travelling barefoot across Mewar villages. They perform dance-dramas and songs at their sisters’ and daughters’ homes, blending devotion, theatre, and community life.
Ever wondered where Rajasthan gets its thrill-seekers fix? In September and October, Kota becomes an adventure hub with rafting, parasailing, paragliding, rock climbing, and hot-air balloon rides for all ages.